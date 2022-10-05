AFC Notes: Melvin Gorodn, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett isn’t concerned with RB Melvin Gordon‘s spate of fumbles early this season and added he has a great opportunity to turn it around and continue to contribute as their No. 1 back going forward due to the injury to RB Javonte Williams.

“Melvin’s a true pro. I mean this is a guy who has been doing this for a long time. He’s harder on himself than anybody,” Hackett said via KUSA’s Mike Klis. “He’s part of our team. We love the guy. He knows there was a mishap right there. And it’s a great opportunity for him to get back out there and prove himself and we’re excited to be part of that and put him in great position to be able to make plays and we’ll watch him do some good things.”

Broncos OC Justin Outten said Gordon will “carry the load” in Week 5 and mix in RB Mike Boone: “With Melvin, he’s going to carry the load, obviously. We’ll have a mix of Boone and then after that we got to figure out who can spell & who feels best in that position.” (Zac Stevens)

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley couldn’t provide any updates on WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) and said he’s still day-to-day: “I don’t think you’ll see him at practice today.” (Bridget Condon)

Staley said K Dustin Hopkins is dealing with a quad injury. (Daniel Popper)

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said WR Hunter Renfrow returned to practice in a non-contract jersey as part of the next stage of progressing through the concussion protocol, per Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee: “Just going one step at a time and hopefully he can progress through that. We’ll take it as they tell us to take it.”