AFC Notes: Michael Penix Jr., L’Jarius Sneed, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Tulane QB Michael Pratt formally met with the Denver Broncos at the Combine. (Chris Tomasson)

formally met with the Denver Broncos at the Combine. (Chris Tomasson) The Broncos met with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. at the Combine, who noted the meeting was unique because HC Sean Payton went through some of Penix’s bad plays with him. (Tomasson)

at the Combine, who noted the meeting was unique because HC went through some of Penix’s bad plays with him. (Tomasson) Rice WR Luke McCaffrey said he has met with the Broncos at the Combine. (Tomasson)

said he has met with the Broncos at the Combine. (Tomasson) Denver has not met with Colorado WR Zay Weaver to this point. (Tomasson)

to this point. (Tomasson) Georgia TE Brock Bowers said he met with the Broncos at the combine and “it went well.” (Chris Tomasson)

said he met with the Broncos at the combine and “it went well.” (Chris Tomasson) Denver has also met with Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott, who said they had “extensive talks.” (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic went through and answered some big questions for the Chargers ahead of the 2024 NFL Combine.

The Chargers are over $30 million over the cap, and Popper mentions WR Mike Williams , WR Keenan Allen , OLB Khalil Mack , and DE Joey Bosa as players with big cap hits to watch.

, WR , OLB , and DE as players with big cap hits to watch. New HC Jim Harbaugh was asked about his vision for the offense in 2024 and said: “Beef up the run game.”

was asked about his vision for the offense in 2024 and said: “Beef up the run game.” In addition, new OC Greg Roman also implied the Chargers’ ideology to improve the run game: “Can you imagine Justin Herbert with a great running game?”

also implied the Chargers’ ideology to improve the run game: “Can you imagine with a great running game?” James Madison WR Phoenix Sproles has had extended meetings so far with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)

has had extended meetings so far with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler) Georgia TE Brock Bowers met with the Los Angeles Chargers at the Combine. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Chiefs

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer expects Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed to receive a long-term deal worth $22 million a year, but not from the Chiefs. Breer says Kansas City plans to try and trade Sneed after placing the tag on him Wednesday.

to receive a long-term deal worth $22 million a year, but not from the Chiefs. Breer says Kansas City plans to try and trade Sneed after placing the tag on him Wednesday. Breer thinks the Chiefs could be open to re-signing Sneed at the right price but if he pushes for a max deal he expects Kansas City to let him walk and focus on internal replacements. He notes the team has some injury concerns for Sneed, even though he’s an impact player on the field.

Missouri DL Darius Robinson had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Matt Derrick)