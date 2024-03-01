AFC Notes: Michael Pittman, Calvin Ridley, Tyjae Spears, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard said he’s spoken to WR Michael Pittman ‘s agent while at the NFL Combine and is hoping to get an extension done rather than using the franchise tag, via Joel Erickson.

Ballard said they are “really happy” with Anthony Richardson ‘s rehab from a shoulder injury and has resumed throwing. However, Ballard won’t make any predictions on Richardson’s availability. (Erickson)

has had extended meetings so far with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler) The Colts will host TCU S Mark Perry on a top 30 visit later this spring. (Justin Melo)

on a top 30 visit later this spring. (Justin Melo) Florida State DL Braden Fiske had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Justin Melo) Aaron Wilson reports Texas LB Jaylan Ford had a formal meeting with the Colts.

had a formal meeting with the Colts. According to Mike Chappell, Indianapolis has met with Georgia TE Brock Bowers, and he’s really impressed by 2023 first-round QB Anthony Richardson.

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley is set to hit free agency this offseason, and one condition on the trade from Atlanta has been a huge talking point for the timing of a new deal. If Ridley signs an extension with Jacksonville, the pick sent to the Falcons becomes a second-rounder instead of a third.

“We’re not real concerned with that, whether it’s a second or third round,” GM Trent Baalke said, via John Oehser of the team’s website. “We’re just going to work with the player and see if we can come to an agreement. Whether that’s before the compensation changes or not, that remains to be seen. We’re more focused on the player.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson talked about potentially taking over play-calling duties from OC Press Taylor : “I think those are things that I need to consider. There were things out of my control that I had to deal with more last year takes you away from some of that stuff.” (Demetrius Harvey)

talked about potentially taking over play-calling duties from OC : “I think those are things that I need to consider. There were things out of my control that I had to deal with more last year takes you away from some of that stuff.” (Demetrius Harvey) Pederson hasn’t committed to being the play caller for 2024: “I haven’t decided. Those are all ongoing conversations that Press and I will have and we’ll go from there.” (Harvey)

Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett met with every team at the Senior Bowl but highlighted his interview with the Jaguars as one that stood out from the pack. (Justin Melo)

met with every team at the Senior Bowl but highlighted his interview with the Jaguars as one that stood out from the pack. (Justin Melo) Illinois OL Jordyn Slaughter has had extended meetings so far with the Jaguars. (Ryan Fowler)

has had extended meetings so far with the Jaguars. (Ryan Fowler) Penn State DE Chop Robinson said he had a formal Combine interview with the Jaguars. (Demetrius Harvey)

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Jaguars. (Demetrius Harvey) Washington DE Bralen Trice had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams including the Jaguars. (David Newton)

had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams including the Jaguars. (David Newton) Florida State DL Braden Fiske had a formal Combine interview with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)

Titans

New Titans GM Ran Carthon had good things to say about 2023 third-round RB Tyjae Spears at the combine. With RB Derrick Henry set to hit unrestricted free agency, Spears might have a bigger role in 2024.

“Tyjae is passionate about football; he loves the game and is a hard worker,” Carthon said, via ESPN’s Matthew Berry. “Tyjae is one of those guys that is always in the building. I know there were concerns about his knee coming out, and that was the big question, but we’re talking about a guy who never missed practice or a game.”

“For lack of a better way to put it, he’s made of the right s—.”