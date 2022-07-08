AFC Notes: Michael Pittman, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. turned in a breakout season in 2021, recording 88 receptions on 129 targets for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns. He has his sights set on taking another step forward in 2022.

“Last year, I said that I was going to double every single category, and I did that,” Pittman said via the Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “This year, I’m trying to build on that and become that definite receiver No. 1 that everybody talks about.”

“Everybody has their own definition,” he added. “I think I am that. I’ve just got to go ahead and prove that to other people, with whatever they think it is, whether it’s yards, touchdowns, whatever. I’m just trying to make that next jump.”

Texans

The Texans made the decision to move QB Jeff Driskel to tight end last year. However, Houston later re-signed Driskel as a quarterback.

Driskel was asked about the quarterback room in Texas and how things could set up for them in 2022.

“It’s been great, we’ve got a really good group. A lot of guys that have played a lot of football, guys that know what they’re doing. There’s a lot of give and take in the room and we’re all working to get the same thing done which is win games. It’s a really good dynamic and it’s a fun group to be around,” Driskel said, via TexansWire.com.

Driskel added that he’s thankful to be back with the Texans.

“Year two has been great. Having the ability to not move your family around, getting to know your teammates, getting to know the staff, just getting to know the city as well has been great. It’s a great organization and we’re looking forward to a really great year and an opportunity to bounce back. An opportunity to win some games, get people back in the stands and back excited about the Texans again,” Driskel said.

Titans