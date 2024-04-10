AFC Notes: Mike Gesicki, Derrick Henry, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

New Bengals TE Mike Gesicki is playing with his third different team in three seasons after a solid start to his career in Miami. Gesicki talked about the chance to prove himself in a new system.

“New team, new staff, new quarterback. Everything is new for me,” Gesicki said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “So I have to go out there and earn the trust. It’s more proving what I’m capable of doing and earning more and more opportunities once the football starts. It’s only April. A long way to go.”

Ravens

New Ravens RB Derrick Henry signed with Baltimore after eight seasons in Tennessee. Henry noted the Ravens were always his top choice to become his second team.

“For the record, Baltimore was always my No. 1 option,” Henry said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “That’s always where I wanted to go. And like I said, I know the trade talks, it was almost going to happen, but I didn’t know once free agency started if they still felt the same until I talked to my agent to see what was really going on.”

“And I know, like you said, the Cowboys lost (Tony) Pollard, so I didn’t know if they’re going to be looking for a running back. I live here in the offseason, I’ve been training here, living here for a while, so I just thought it made sense, and you know, I thought there’d be talks. But they never really reached out. And you know, like I said, everything happens for a reason, I just pray to God to put me in the place where I’m meant to be, and Baltimore is that spot. And I’m happy and I’m excited for the opportunity. But the Cowboys never reached out, and it’s all good. At the end of the day, no hard feelings.”

Steelers

Mississippi State DT Jaden Crumedy took an official 30 visit with the Steelers. (Ray Fittipaldo)