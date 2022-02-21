AFC Notes: Mike Gesicki, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, J.C. Jackson

Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writes it’s fair to question if the Dolphins will put the same priority on re-signing TE Mike Gesicki to a major extension because there are questions about how he will fit new HC Mike McDaniel‘s offense.
- Gesicki is basically an oversized wide receiver, and Miami has tried to limit how much it asks him to block compared to other tight ends on their roster and around the league because he isn’t good at it. McDaniel, meanwhile, ran a run-focused offense with San Francisco and Gesicki is not a one-to-one replacement for George Kittle in that scheme.
- However, Jackson adds McDaniel has talked about and has a history of using players in roles that play to their strengths. The question is if he has a role big enough in mind for Gesicki to merit a big extension or the $10.8 million franchise tag.
- Jackson says Gesicki has long odds to fight the tag designation if he were to argue he should be classified as a wide receiver, which would mean a raise to $19 million on the tag.
Jets
- Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post writes that Jets S Marcus Maye turned down a deal believed to be worth around $11 million per year. He talked to CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry who thinks Maye was targeting $13 million a year.
- Maye tore his Achilles while playing on the one-year, $10.6 million tag in 2021 and now might need to take a one-year, prove-it deal for around $5 million, per Corry, with the goal of playing well and cashing in in 2023.
- At that point, Maye will be 30, but Corry says Vikings S Harrison Smith‘s deal last season provided some hope for older safeties.
- Dunleavy adds it would make sense for the Jets to bring back Maybe but the relationship between the two sides may have deteriorated. One veteran NFL executive told him: “Most players would view that this way: If I’m going to play for less, it’s going to be for someone else. I would not want to be the first team to offer less, because then you will be the bad guy. I think someone will pay him [respectable value] because I don’t think the Achilles will affect his play long-term.”
- Dunleavy thinks the Eagles make sense as a landing spot for Maye given their need at safety and the presence of DB coach Dennard Wilson, Maye’s former position coach, on staff.
Patriots
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says that as of right now, Patriots assistant Joe Judge is expected to work with the quarterbacks and Matt Patricia is expected to work with the offensive line. Neither has a whole lot of experience on offense, as Judge came up through special teams and Patricia through the defense before helping the front office last season.
- Breer adds there has been no contact between the Patriots and Alabama assistant Adam Gase about a job on staff and things have additionally been quiet between New England and Alabama OC Bill O’Brien.
- Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald notes the franchise tag for CB J.C. Jackson is expected to be around $17.5 million, a figure the team was unwilling to pay CB Stephon Gilmore or CB Malcolm Butler.
- Guregian still believes there is a possibility the Patriots tag Jackson, but still thinks there is a chance that they put a wrap on things by extending Jackson’s contract with a multi-year deal.
