AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the team would prioritize WR Tyreek Hill‘s long-term health over trying to push him to play this week.

“He’s such an important part of our team that we’re going to make sure that when he’s on the field, he’s not at risk of further injury to himself,” McDaniel said, via PFT.

McDaniel said Hill (ankle) did not practice on Friday and is questionable for Week 15, via Ian Rapoport.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said if QB Aaron Rodgers returns this season, they’ll handle that situation when it presents itself but didn’t commit to him practicing this week.

“I’m not sure,” Saleh said, via Jets Wire. “I know he’s ramping up every day, but as far as getting reps in practice and all that stuff, as far as I’m concerned, it’s all the same.”