AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Bills HC Sean McDermott announced they’ve ruled out S Micah Hyde (stinger) and DE A.J. Epenesa (rib) from Week 15, via Alaina Getzenberg.
Dolphins
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the team would prioritize WR Tyreek Hill‘s long-term health over trying to push him to play this week.
“He’s such an important part of our team that we’re going to make sure that when he’s on the field, he’s not at risk of further injury to himself,” McDaniel said, via PFT.
- McDaniel said Hill (ankle) did not practice on Friday and is questionable for Week 15, via Ian Rapoport.
Jets
Jets HC Robert Saleh said if QB Aaron Rodgers returns this season, they’ll handle that situation when it presents itself but didn’t commit to him practicing this week.
“I’m not sure,” Saleh said, via Jets Wire. “I know he’s ramping up every day, but as far as getting reps in practice and all that stuff, as far as I’m concerned, it’s all the same.”
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write the Jets’ upset of the Texans this past week was huge for Saleh and shoring up his job security.
- The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt lists several players he does not expect to be back with the Jets in 2024, including QB Zach Wilson, LT Mekhi Becton, DE Carl Lawson, RB Dalvin Cook, C Connor McGovern and OT Duane Brown.
- There are some other prominent pending free agents like DE Bryce Huff, S Jordan Whitehead, K Greg Zuerlein, P Thomas Morstead, and DT Quinton Jefferson. Rosenblatt notes the Jets would ideally like to keep most of those players but players like Huff may price themselves out of New York’s budget.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!