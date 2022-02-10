AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins new HC Mike McDaniel stressed the importance of having a successful rushing offense.

“There’s a lot of people pretty excited about throwing the ball,” McDaniel said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I think that does give an advantage to people that try and do know how to run the ball. . . . In football, because you have to have the ball to score unless, you turn it over, there will always be a competitive advantage if you run the ball.”

According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, McDaniel will report to GM Chris Grier while Grier will report to owner Stephen Ross.

Regarding the organization facing tanking allegations by former HC Brian Flores, McDaniel said he had "no red flags" with Miami: "I can honestly say there was absolutely no red flags." (Armando Salguero)

, McDaniel said he had “no red flags” with Miami: “I can honestly say there was absolutely no red flags.” (Armando Salguero) McDaniel said QB Tua Tagovailoa is someone looking to improve, but added that he’s more concerned with the team as a whole: “I’m not sitting here concerned with how good Tua can be; I’m concerned with, as a collective unit, what we can grow together because that’s what wins football games.” (Ian Rapoport)

McDaniel confirmed he will call plays next season. (Adam Beasley)

As for personnel decisions, McDaniel said it’s his understanding he’ll have significant input with Grier: “As much as I want to talk…. He understands the players we acquire better suit the scheme. He’s not interested in ego.” (Barry Jackson)

McDaniel spoke about identifying as multiracial: “My dad is Black so whatever you want to call it … It’s weird that it comes up … I think my background opens my eyes a little bit. I don’t have any real experience with racism … but I know my mom experienced it when she married my dad.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

While the Jets need a wide receiver, the Athletic’s Connor Hughes says they need someone who can help immediately, and it’s hard to count on that from a rookie. He still thinks they could use a mid-round pick at the position but top-10 feels rich.

One source told Hughes that if Jets WR Elijah Moore were in this draft class, he’d be a top-10 pick.

Hughes heard from multiple sources at the Senior Bowl that the Cowboys are likely going to franchise tag or re-sign TE Dalton Schultz rather than let him test free agency. So he expects the Jets to look at an upside option like Giants TE Evan Engram, Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard or Browns TE David Njoku along with a rookie.

Patriots

When asked about the deficiencies of the Patriots’ defense last season, ILBs coach Jerod Mayo praised that they finished as the No. 3 scoring defense and No. 7 in yards allowed.

“Let me just back up a little bit,” Mayo said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “If you zoom out and look at the season (on) the whole, we ended up third in scoring defense, seventh in yards. If you were to tell anyone before the season that’s where your defense is going to end, everyone would be happy. Now, being here in New England where the bar is set so high all the time, obviously, we’re disappointed in those numbers.”

Mayo feels like they must “get faster” at linebacker, defensive line, and the secondary.

“What I would say is you always want to get faster, especially in today’s game. And that’s in all spots, not only at linebacker, defensive line or in the back end. You always want to get faster. But what we covet here is versatility and smarts — football intelligence. Those are things you definitely want to have on the team.”

Mayo is confident that first-year players in their system will improve in 2022, while they will also make additions through the NFL Draft and free agency.

“Now, we have some guys who were new to the system last year, which I expect going forward, they’ll have a better understanding of that. And also through the draft and through free agency, we’re definitely going to look to get faster, look to get more explosive and look to put more playmakers on the field.”