AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Mike Williams, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Each NFL team is allowed to have nine OTA sessions in the offseason, but the Dolphins will have just six for the second season in a row. Miami HC Mike McDaniel talked about his thought process on the situation last offseason.

“I think that it is crucial that we have, as convicted, present, deliberate, football players when they’re approaching practice and really recognizing how each opportunity is very crucial to the development of the team,” McDaniel said, via Joe Schad. “I think when you’re able to acknowledge players’ hard work, and they get positively reinforced with actual action, I think it goes a long way. They are afforded the less practices because they’ve earned it because of the way they’ve approached the whole offseason”

“My standards for preparation are pretty high and they have recognized that and really heeded to the expectation across the board. I think in those types of circumstances, everyone benefits with a little bone here or there.”

J ets

New Jets WR Mike Williams talked about joining the organization and noted his confidence in how he can complement what they already have going.

“I just felt like it was a great fit for me,” Williams said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “Aaron, I want to be able to be able to play with him, pick his brain, learn from him. Playing alongside Garrett (Wilson) kind of reminded me of Keenan (Allen) a little bit. Similar style of play, great route runners. I feel like we can complement each other in that area. The running game is pretty good, defense is elite. I just feel like we’ve got a pretty good opportunity ahead of us. Just looking forward to it.”

“Also, makes their job easier too, having a guy like me out there to go out there to compete with them. Yeah, I’ve been pretty privileged having good quarterbacks throughout my career, so looking forward to working with Aaron and getting together with the rest of the guys and see where it goes.”

When appearing on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Williams said he will be ready for Week 1 of the regular season: “I will be ready for Week 1 of the season – that’s my goal and (it’s) looking good.”

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Jets signed Williams to a one-year, $10 million contract with $8.3 million fully guaranteed including a $3.3 million signing bonus. Breer adds Williams can earn up to $5 million in incentives.

Patriots

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said his hope for the team next year is to make the playoffs.

“My hope and expectation is to make the playoffs,” Kraft said, via Patriots Wire. “That’s something realistically, we have a new leadership team, we’re going to have a lot of young players we don’t know. A lot can happen. We might struggle more than I want. I really feel we have a good young team, and I just hope we don’t struggle. But in the end, everything is chit-chat until you get on the field.”

According to Aaron Wilson, UCF WR Javon Baker has a pre-draft visit with the Patriots.