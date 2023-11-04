AFC Notes: Mike Tomlin, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DE Trey Hendrickson (foot) and RB Joe Mixon (chest) are good to go for Week 9, via Ben Baby.

Browns

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns worked out Brent Laing and Jaylon Thomas.

Ravens

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald said they are considering having Brandon Stephens stay put at cornerback: “There’s a pretty good chance he’s going to stay there,” per Jeff Zrebiec.

Steelers

Steelers OT Chukwuma Okorafor revealed why HC Mike Tomlin opted to bench him in Thursday’s game against the Titans.

“The way the game was going last week, I kind of said stuff that I shouldn’t say,” Okorafor, said, via Steelers Wire. “I just, being in Year 6, I can’t like act out the way I was acting out.”

Tomlin said the team has to cut down on costly penalties that hurt the team.

“Obviously it could have been cleaner, first and foremost from a penalty perspective. Part of being a tough team to beat is not kicking your own butt, and we’ve been doing that, and we’ve got to own that,” Tomlin said, via PFT. “We’ll bring some officials into our practice setting in order to be cleaner, because that was catastrophic, really, to a lot of our efforts.”