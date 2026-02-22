AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Aaron Rodgers, Browns, Steelers

Browns

The next big personal milestone on Browns DE Myles Garrett‘s list is the all-time sack record. He has 125.5 sacks, within striking distance of Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, who holds the record at 200.

“I’m going to take that down, and prefer that I take it down here in the next five years,” Garrett said via DJ Siddiqi of Casino Guru News. “That is definitely on my mind to go out there and get. That’s a goal I’ve had for years now since college.”

The Browns promoted defensive QC coach Jeff Anderson to nickel coach. (Cameron Wolfe)

Steelers

Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo dismissed the idea that veteran QB Aaron Rodgers would retire this offseason.

“I’ve actually heard pretty much the opposite,” Fittipaldo said, via 93.7 The Fan. “Things are trending in the direction where Rodgers likely would return. Now, that’s not gonna be 100 percent until the Steelers hear that from Aaron Rodgers himself. But there’s been a line of communication there between Mike McCarthy and Aaron since Mike took the job. I have not heard that [Rodgers] is leaning in the other direction. You would think, with free agency starting in mid-March, that the Steelers would want an answer, say by March 12th, March 15th.”

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy said during a recent media appearance that the team is not all-in on Aaron Rodgers returning next season and has other options they believe they can pivot to if he decides to call it a career.

“It always points back to healthy communication, and there has definitely been that,” McCarthy said on ESPN Madison. “We’ll see what the future holds, but we’re preparing for both scenarios.”