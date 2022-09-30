AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett met with the media on Friday for the first time since his scary car accident earlier in the week.

“Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett said, via ESPN.com. “With what I saw right after. … the pictures.

“It was a helluva event.”

Garrett said the decision whether he’ll suit up in Week 4 will be up to the training staff and the coaching staff. Although, he did say that he “would love to go” if possible.

“That’s just my competitive spirit and my nature,” Garrett said. “Physically, we have to assess that, going up to the game. … That’s a decision we’ll make a little closer to game time.”

Ravens

The Ravens are convinced that QB Lamar Jackson is currently having a better season than the one he had that garnered him his first NFL MVP award.

Several people weighed in on this, including HC John Harbaugh, DL Calais Campbell, TE Mark Andrews, and even Jackson himself.

“It’s a front row seat; you’re watching greatness,” Campbell said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“He’s one of a kind,” Andrews said of Jackson. “There’s no one who’s really able to do what he can do for a team.”

“I just think it’s a natural next step in terms of finding his rhythm during the week, what he’s looking at, how he studies defenses, how he breaks defenses down,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not a lightbulb thing, it’s an evolution of studying the game that you see quarterbacks go through. He’s still a young quarterback. You watch him play, does it look like he understands what he’s going up against and what he’s dealing with out there? That’s the result of that process and that work effort that he’s putting in. It’s really impressive.”

“I’m just getting them the ball, that’s all,” Jackson said. “I feel like I’ve got 100% comfort in my guys that they’re going to make that play. Just give them a chance. That’s all we talk about. I told you guys plenty of times I was going to be good and I feel like I’m showing it.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky praised OC Matt Canada and challenged the offensive personnel to push the ball downfield.

“Matt has been calling good games,” Trubisky said, via Steelers Wire. “He’s been putting us in good spots. We’ve just gotta go out and make the plays for him and for this offense.”