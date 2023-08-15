AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. thinks Bengals OT D’Ante Smith has won the competition with OT Jackson Carman to be the top backup tackle, though the coaches haven’t formally confirmed anything. It’s the third straight year Carman has lost a position battle but Dehner still sees the team giving him one more shot on the roster.

Browns

In Browns QB Deshaun Watson‘s debut year for Cleveland, it’s safe to say the team didn’t get the version of the quarterback they thought was worth giving up a huge haul of draft picks and a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed deal. In hindsight, Browns DE Myles Garrett says it’s no surprise Watson didn’t hit the ground running after nearly a season and a half of not playing due to nearly two dozen civil lawsuits against him for sexual misconduct.

“You’re in a new city, with new people, new teammates, and the news cycle is going on and on about you every day, and not for football,” Garrett said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “You’re gone for [two-and-a-half months, suspended], and you come back to this new team and you’re supposed to be good all the time, not some of the time.”

With his suspension served and most of his lawsuits settled, Watson has been able to direct a lot more energy toward preparing for the upcoming season, and his teammates have noticed a difference.

“The biggest distinction, I think, is that he has a clear head,” Browns WR Amari Cooper said. “He’s very intentional about the camaraderie, very intentional about getting guys together in the offseason and during the season so we can build that bond so that we can play for each other on Sundays.”

New Browns DL Shelby Harris signed a one-year deal that includes a $750,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $1.9 million, $1.25 million of which is guaranteed, and up to $850,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Steelers

Steelers OC Matt Canada said the offense accomplished their goals and he won’t overanalyze what each drive meant for the team as the new season approaches.

“With that small sample size of what we had with that whole group and Kenny, we achieved what we wanted to do,” Canada said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “There was nothing we did Friday night that we didn’t do last year. Execution is what we are trying to get. We had a plan of what we wanted to do and how many chances we had if we could. We were trying to do that within the framework because we didn’t know how many opportunities we were going to get…we weren’t just going force on and do something silly.”

Aaron Wilson reports that the Steelers are working out veteran CB Corn Elder.