AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Jameis Winston, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

The Browns moved to 2-2 with QB Jameis Winston as a starter after upsetting the Steelers in the snow on Thursday Night Football. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski credited Winston’s authenticity and consistency as why the locker room loves having him lead.

“It goes back to Jameis is just a very, very authentic person,” Stefanski said, via Scott Petrak of the Browns Zone. “He’s the same guy every single day, he’s the same guy at 5 a.m. as he is at 5 p.m. He brings great energy to everything he does, and I think his teammates appreciate that about him.”

Browns DE Myles Garrett praised Winston’s composure after he made crucial turnovers but moved on to the next drive to get the job done. Garrett also touched on Winston’s passion for the game which rubs off on everyone on the team.

“He doesn’t get rattled,” Garrett added. “He’s just tuned in and focused as anyone I’ve seen at that position. Turn the page. There was a turnover, came back to the sideline, ‘Love you. I’m sorry. We’re going to get it back.’ He was already onto the next one, ‘How can we complete the mission? So I have a lot of respect for him. First was from afar and now seeing it on the field in front of me, it’s a blessing to have someone who plays a game with such a passion and want-to. You can’t ask for a better teammate when they take those things to heart and they want to play for you like we’re actually brothers, and that’s what we have to attain that brotherhood.”

Stefanski on another three-sack performance from Garrett: “The thing you have to remember with Myles is he’s doing all that with getting an insane amount of attention from the offense.” ( Scott Petrak

Ravens

Former Ravens S Eddie Jackson was released Saturday after not traveling with the team to Pittsburgh for their game against the Steelers. Meanwhile, HC John Harbaugh continued to decline to reveal why Jackson was initially scratched after making four starts over the course of nine games.

“I really don’t have anything to say about those personnel decisions that get made, or why they get made,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “Some of those things are just in-house conversations that we have, and it stops there.”

Steelers

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the NFL will review the conduct of Steelers WR George Pickens for his scuffle with Browns CB Greg Newsome at the end of the game on Thursday night.

for his scuffle with Browns CB at the end of the game on Thursday night. Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick was fined $11,255 for unnecessary roughness (late hit) in Week 11.