AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said they’ve ruled out DE Joseph Ossai and WR Charlie Jones for Week 17, while TE Noah Fant is questionable, per Mike Petraglia.

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett was asked what it would mean to him to get the record-breaking sack against Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers.

“[ Rodgers is] legendary himself, and it’s a legendary record I’m here chasing,” Garrett said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “That’d be a great one to put a picture on the wall with.”

“Myles Garrett has certainly been an issue for us in that venue,” Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said. “I think he’s had five sacks against us in our last two trips, neither of which we won. And so we understand the gravity of what we’re going into and how they engineer victory and who’s significant in doing so. He’s at the doorstep of history, and so we certainly have respect for that.”

According to Adam Schefter, Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. suffered a groin injury in Friday’s practice, and the team will evaluate him in the days ahead of Sunday’s game.

suffered a groin injury in Friday’s practice, and the team will evaluate him in the days ahead of Sunday’s game. Fannin said he plans on playing in Week 17, and the team is being cautious after he tweaked his groin, via Chris Easterling.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said Wyatt Teller (calf) will rotate at right guard with Teven Jenkins in Week 17 if he is cleared to play, per Scott Petrak.

said (calf) will rotate at right guard with in Week 17 if he is cleared to play, per Scott Petrak. Stefanski said they will elevate QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad for Week 17 with QB Dillon Gabriel dealing with shoulder soreness, per Petrak.

from the practice squad for Week 17 with QB dealing with shoulder soreness, per Petrak. Garrett is just a half-sack behind Michael Strahan‘s single-season record. Garrett said he doesn’t feel any extra pressure about achieving the all-time mark: “It’s going down. I’m not stressed about it I’m gonna get it. It’s just a matter of when.” (Zac Jackson)

Ravens

Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun reported that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has fallen asleep in team meetings and spends too much time late at night playing video games.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh refuted the reports, including that the Ravens changed their practice schedule to the afternoon to accommodate Jackson.

“So, I don’t know where that’s coming from,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I’ve never seen that ever. That’s not something that I’ve ever witnessed, and I’m in every meeting. I love him. Always have, always will. And I know he’s fighting like crazy to get back.”