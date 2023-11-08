AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Roquan Smith, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett said during a recent media appearance that thanks to his teammates and DC Jim Schwartz, he is nearing his prime.

“I think I’m nearing my prime, the peak of my powers,” Garrett told The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “I think it’s just matching that experience and that wisdom as well as my athletic ability. Both of those being combined, I think that’s really taken my game to another level. I’ve got to give credit to my teammates and Jim Schwartz because without those guys and him putting us in position to make plays, none of that’s possible. He’s willing to line me up anywhere and, and try out stuff. He knows I’m going to do my thing. He’s like, ‘We’ll get you one on one and you’ll wreak havoc, so go do it.'”

Ravens

Ravens LB Roquan Smith spoke about how happy he is to be in Baltimore, as the Bears have only won two games since they traded away the star linebacker. Smith notes that he was meant to play for the Ravens, as he would not be competing for a title in Chicago.

“Man, it’s pretty crazy thinking back to when I was initially traded,” Smith told Albert Breer of SI.com. “It was bittersweet for me, just knowing Chicago and rightfully so. But if I would’ve stayed there, honestly, [I] wouldn’t have been able to compete for a title anytime soon. And then when I came over here, it took me a while, like a couple of weeks, to really realize how stacked this team was, as well as how many good people there are on this team, and how they just bring in truly good people. And when I just think about it from the perspective of having the opportunity to compete for one year in and year out with the talent we have. Man, it makes me so happy, just knowing my career is not going down the drain, in the sense of playing somewhere where I’m not truly competing for a title. That’s something I really pride myself on and just coming here. We live it every single day. And it’s from top to bottom. And I just couldn’t be more excited just to be a part of a great organization that I am.”

Steelers

Steelers OC Matt Canada worked from the sideline instead of the booth in the team’s win over the Titans, something that HC Mike Tomlin felt worked well and should continue going forward.

“We’re willing to do whatever is required to continue to progress in all three phases,” Tomlin said. “We make changes week in and week out. Obviously, because of his location, that was a more obvious change. I thought it was good reviews. I thought it aided in communication. Coach-to-player is one thing, but the give and take and the face-to-face component I thought could add a little value to our cause. The reviews were positive and, so, we’ll probably continue to work in that area. We’ll probably continue to turn other things over in an effort to continue to improve. Again, we do things weekly. Some weeks you notice them. Most weeks you don’t.”

Tomlin says S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) is “improving” before adding: “We’ll see what the week holds for him and see if there’s a potential for availability at the latter part of the week.” (Brooke Pryor)

(hamstring) is “improving” before adding: “We’ll see what the week holds for him and see if there’s a potential for availability at the latter part of the week.” (Brooke Pryor) Steelers DT Montravius Adams has an ankle injury and is in a walking boot. (Mark Kaboly)