AFC Notes: Najee Harris, Jadeveon Clowney, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot writes the Browns don’t want to sign another kicker right now and have him breathing down K Cade York ‘s neck despite some of the recent preseason struggles, as they still have a lot of confidence in last year’s fourth-round pick and think he’s talented enough to kick his way through a slump.

‘s neck despite some of the recent preseason struggles, as they still have a lot of confidence in last year’s fourth-round pick and think he’s talented enough to kick his way through a slump. Cabot notes UDFA WR Austin Watkins and LB Mohamoud Diabate are making good cases for a roster spot after cutdowns. Diabate’s chances are a little better in her eyes because the depth chart is less crowded at linebacker than receiver.

and LB are making good cases for a roster spot after cutdowns. Diabate’s chances are a little better in her eyes because the depth chart is less crowded at linebacker than receiver. Browns WR Elijah Moore and RT Jack Conklin returned to practice on Sunday. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Veteran journeyman Jadeveon Clowney spoke about this decision to join the Ravens via free agency this past week.: “Guys just really want to win… I think they got a great team, a great chance to win, and I just want to be part of it.” (Ravens Twitter)

spoke about this decision to join the Ravens via free agency this past week.: “Guys just really want to win… I think they got a great team, a great chance to win, and I just want to be part of it.” (Ravens Twitter) Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Clowney’s first practice: “JD looked good. He was quick. He looks like he’s in shape. You can tell he has been working hard.” (Jamison Hensley)

on Clowney’s first practice: “JD looked good. He was quick. He looks like he’s in shape. You can tell he has been working hard.” (Jamison Hensley) Harbaugh added that Clowney won’t reduce the playing time of OLB David Ojabo : “You want to have enough guys. There’s a lot of snaps. You got about 1200 snaps in the season. You need all those guys.” (Hensley)

: “You want to have enough guys. There’s a lot of snaps. You got about 1200 snaps in the season. You need all those guys.” (Hensley) Ravens FB Patrick Ricard revealed that he had surgery on a torn hip labrum this offseason. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

The Steelers have been noticeably limiting RB Najee Harris‘ work in the preseason with the goal of keeping him fresh for the regular season. It’s a plan Harris isn’t necessarily thrilled about — he’s a competitor who wants the ball — but he’s following the program HC Mike Tomlin has set out.

“We came in with a plan. I talked to Coach T at the start of camp,” Harris said via the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly. “I am following Coach T. Whatever he says goes. Of course, I want to play more. I want to get my feet wet, too. But there is always a plan.”