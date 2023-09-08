AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr, Bengals, Bills, Ravens

Bengals

Adam Schefter mentions that the record Joe Burrow extension was just the first of three contracts the team is prioritizing including WRs Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase . and

extension was just the first of three contracts the team is prioritizing including WRs Higgins is in line to be a top free agent next year and Chase becomes extension-eligible next offseason.

Bills

Bills S Micah Hyde (back) said he’s feeling “great” and is confident he’ll be ready for Week 1’s Monday Night game: “I’ve still got a few more days until Monday, so I’m good,” via Joe Buscaglia.

Ravens

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. feels like coming to Baltimore has been refreshing for his career and is reminded by his rookie season in 2014.

“The whole thing feels like a reset for me,” Beckham said, via the team’s site. “There’s been a lot of like déjà vu moments of little things happened. It just kind of feels reminiscent of my rookie year in a sense — just the feeling of the excitement that I have to play football and just a new opportunity, a new life. So I don’t know what to expect, but I’m excited.”

Beckham said he’s feeling good after recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the 2021 Super Bowl but isn’t putting expectations on his production this year.

“I feel good,” Beckham said. “It’s been a lot of hard work to get to this point. I know who I am. It’s just time to let your hair down and have fun. I’m not giving out any numbers or expectations. I just feel good and ready to play football again.”

Lamar Jackson said Beckham has been a passionate member of the team and he’s eager to show his skills in 2023.

“He’s passionate about the game and he just can’t wait to show people in the world what he’s still able to do,” said Jackson.