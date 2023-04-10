AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Lamar Jackson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

In an interview with Jim Rome former Browns TE Austin Hooper revealed that QB Baker Mayfield didn’t have issues with his teammates in Cleveland.

“Everything that came out about him, it was nothing from guys on the team. It was just once decisions were made, certain people within the building had to justify their decisions — that’s all I’m going to say about that piece,” Hooper said. “But he’s never had any issues with anyone in the locker room. He’s a great teammate, a good dude, and always checks in on everyone. And, you’ve seen him, he gets his opportunities, especially with the Rams coming in on short notice and getting his opportunity, going and succeeding. So, I was just super happy for him. He’s the type of dude that can hop in and assimilate with any locker room. Fun spirit, and works hard. Yeah, he’ll chirp a little bit but that’s a part of it and that’s why guys love him — because he’s not a robot. He’s a real person. And a lot of…at least the vast majority of the teammates I played with really appreciated that about him. Because I feel like, in my opinion, most quarterbacks kind of have this malaise to them. And Baker exudes life and brings energy into every room at least I was in with him. I really appreciate that about him, just the way he goes about his business. And I’m wishing him the best. Good dude.”

Ravens

Connor Hughes reports that Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. called the Jets and gave them a chance to match Baltimore’s offer, yet they declined as they never wanted to pay that much for him. Hughes also reports that the Giants were interested yet the price was too high for them as well.

to an offer sheet that the Ravens would be unlikely to match without using an incredibly high Year 1 cap hit. Corry’s proposal is a one-year offer sheet for the equivalent of the exclusive franchise tag, which was a little more than $45 million, and four void years. Jackson would make a minimum base salary with the rest coming in the form of a signing bonus, making his cap hit in 2023 about $10 million.

The key detail is the void date, which Corry would set as the final day of the 2023 league year. If the Ravens matched, it would mean they could not use the franchise tag on him in 2024, and would face the possibility of losing him for nothing but a potential comp pick while leaving behind $35 million in dead money.

In that scenario, Corry thinks Baltimore would prefer taking the two first-round picks if they’re convinced Jackson won’t sign long-term with them.

Corry adds an acquiring team would do this offer sheet for Jackson with the understanding they would sign him to a long-term deal converting those void years to real years before the start of the 2023 season, as they also wouldn’t be able to use the franchise tag on him.

Realistically though, Corry notes his NFL sources tell him most teams won’t get this creative with their contract offers. Corry would not be surprised if Jackson and the Ravens play out the 2023 season together in a “marriage of convenience.”

Steelers

Ryan Fowler reports that California S Daniel Scott will visit with the Cardinals, Lions, and Steelers.