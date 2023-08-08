AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Nick Chubb, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Browns

There is speculation in Cleveland that Browns RB Nick Chubb could see his role expand to being a third-down back as well now that RB Kareem Hunt doesn’t appear to be returning for the 2023 season. Browns RB coach Stump Mitchell and HC Kevin Stefanski both commented on the ongoing changes.

“He’s got more work in training camp at that role because we don’t have Kareem,” Mitchell said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “So now Nick is in there on third down, as well.”

“He’s had an opportunity to run more of those routes. Even though he did it during training camp the past three or four years, he was not that guy unless he had to be,” Mitchell continued. “But now he’s going to be the first-, second, and third-down guy. When he’s tired or when Coach wants to substitute Jerome in, Jerome would go in as that one-, two-, three-down back. He was always good at it (catching the ball), but he never got the opportunity. I think Nick may have dropped last year one ball, but he’s good in everything that he does and he always tries to work on all the traits that he does well if he’s slacking in one, he tried to work to improve in that, as well. We’re still running the same plays for the most part. And the backs can adjust to whatever position they’re in. Sometimes he’s not as patient in the gun as he is from (under center) or from the home position, but that’s something we’re working on. Sometimes these guys are impatient, they start cutting before they should and they don’t allow any interior linemen or the tight ends to be able to get on their block. So we’ve been working constantly on pressing our run tracks.”

Stefanski wasn’t as definitive about Chubb’s role but he echoed a lot of what Mitchell said.

“Nick certainly can do it all. He’s shown that over the course of his career,” Stefanski said. “He’s been out there on third down for us. We’ll work through that. It could be Nick out there, it could be Jerome, it could be a variety of different guys. But it’s really dependent on the game plan. Now, having said that you’re always comfortable with Nick. He knows who to block, how to block ’em, what routes to run, he can catch. So he’s certainly somebody we can use.”