AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Sam Darnold, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr. returned to practice after starting the season on the PUP list with a knee injury. Miami HC Mike McDaniel has been pleased with how Beckham has looked in his first few practices with the team.

“It was exciting to see him operate within the offense,” McDaniel said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “He did a good job yesterday. He looked good. But, being Year 3 as a head coach, I temper my excitement. I try to see how he feels and looks today after a little workload and then be responsible for the team, but it was a very positive day from that aspect for him.”

Jets

Jets DT Quinnen Williams had high praise of former teammate and current Vikings QB Sam Darnold and was excited to play against him in Week 5.

“I think he’s doing a great job,” Williams said, via Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. “He’s playing out of his mind right now, he’s balling right now, he’s doing a lot of great things. I was here with him for a couple of years. Super excited to go against him, it’s gonna be a great challenge.”

Williams is glad to see Darnold taking advantage of his second chance at being a starter and thinks the quarterback used his departure from New York as a reason to improve.

“If you’re one of those people who get that second chance and you take full advantage of it, that’s great,” Williams said. “Some people [are like,] ‘It was the team’s fault’ and are not looking at themself in the mirror saying like, ‘All right, what can I do to get better and what can I do to provide for this next team that I’m on or what can I do to stand out on this team?’ He’s one of those guys who said, ‘What can I do to stand out on this team and what can I do to better this team?’ So I’m excited for him, for real.”

Patriots

The Patriots started four different offensive line combinations in their first four games and made it a fifth in Week 5 after losing C David Andrews for the season due to a shoulder injury

“It makes it difficult, but that’s the challenge we have this week,” said OC Alex Van Pelt.

Jacoby Brissett and OL coach Scott Peters were aware that the Dolphins would test the offensive line due to the injuries. The team remains hopeful they can have some starters return in Week 6.

“Teams are going to pressure us and we’re very aware of that,” Brissett said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “So now it’s about how do we answer and combat that and move it forward.”

“We haven’t been satisfied with the production and performance, and everyone is aware of that,” Peters noted. “For our development with the guys we have in there, they’re working hard and improving. If we can keep guys healthy, and get continuity, then you start to definitely see gains.”