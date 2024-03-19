AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Sheldon Rankins, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor pointed out that new DT Sheldon Rankins has the most sacks against QB Joe Burrow than any other player in football.

“Unfortunately, we played against him a number of times over the years, which leads us to today,” Taylor said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “It’s a guy that we’ve always pinpointed would be a great fit for us, be able to help us to really win a lot of games.”

Rankins said the Bengals pursuit of him was “persistent” in free agency.

“[The Bengals] were persistent,” he said. “You know what, let’s give this a shot. And here we are.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent this offseason and hasn’t yet signed with a new team for 2024. He’s made it clear that he won’t be back with Baltimore next year.

“Swea on everything I appreciate the Flock more than yall could EVER imagine,” Beckham wrote on his Instagram. “Did everything I could wit the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for yall. Thank you for the Vibez! To the City of Baltimore I fxck wit yall forever FRRRR. And most importantly to my brothers over there this shxt a lifetime sentence, I love yall!”

Steelers

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky addressed the end of his time in Pittsburgh and said the split was mutually beneficial for both sides.

“There were rumblings that they were going to do it,” Trubisky said, via Steelers Wire. “In my mindset, if it’s going to happen, it’s probably more beneficial to do it sooner rather than later… it was beneficial for both sides in the end.”

Trubisky was happy the Steelers opted to release him prior to the start of free agency and that he had time to choose where he wanted to end up.

“I was thankful the Steelers released earlier than free agency actually started,” Trubisky said. “My agent was able to start talking to some teams. I took a very relaxed approach. I just had a feeling that I would end up exactly where I was supposed to be… It felt like coming home in the end.”