AFC Notes: Pat Freiermuth, D.J. Reader, Russell Wilson, Bengals, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals Director of Pro Scouting Steven Radicevic spoke to the team website about the changes that have occurred along the team’s defensive line this offseason.

“Obviously (Sheldon) Rankins is a different style of player than what we had with DJ (Reader), but he’s going to help us with the interior rush and B.J. (Hill) is going to pair up really well inside,” Radicevic told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “We haven’t really had that combo since Larry (Ogunjobi) and B.J. were rolling together. The interior rush is something we were missing and we’re hopeful that Rankins will give us that.”

Former Bengals DT D.J. Reader commented on the way things turned out and how he wound up signing with the Lions, despite believing he would be returning for another season in Cincinnati.

“I was there doing rehab, doing my thing,” Reader said on Up & Adams. “The talks just never happened. And they didn’t happen until free agency happened. And by that time I’m like, ‘I should probably go see what else there is to offer’ since it didn’t seem like…there was a focus on me being there. That might not have been the case, might have had some other things to figure out, but that’s just how I felt.”

Arkansas CB Dwight McGlothern said he met with Bengals CB coach Charles Burks after his pro day. (Justin Melo)

Steelers

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth was happy the team brought in QB Russell Wilson and has already been building chemistry with his new veteran quarterback.

“I was just down there in San Diego with him working out and throwing routes,” Freiermuth said on Around the 412 podcast. “He’s been great at talking to guys and starting to build that connection. He’s a great guy. You can tell the drive and determination that he has to win and come to Pittsburgh and win some playoff games for us.”

Steelers