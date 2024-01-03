AFC Notes: Pat Freiermuth, John Harbaugh, Kenny Pickett, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said that the way the 2019 season ended was “a disappointment” and only sees a few similarities between that season and the current one.

“It’s different from this season; it’s a different team; different circumstances; different, everything except the record is about the same and the bye,” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk. “I remember the experience and the choices we made, but the decisions we made, we made for certain reasons, and we thought they were the right decision. What impacted what [and] how in terms of us not playing our best football that day, it’s really hard to say what the cause and effect was. We just didn’t. We didn’t go out there, and we didn’t do it. That’s the thing I kind of take from it the most. Of course, you want to be better. We have to play way better than that next game if we want to win, and we do want to win. But you have to look at everything from the framework or through the lens of today – this team and the challenges that we’re facing – and that’s what we’ll try to do.”

The Ravens hosted FB Tory Carter for a workout, via Aaron Wilson.

The Steelers offense was able to put it all together against the Seahawks in Week 17, smashing through Seattle’s defense thanks to their running game and big performances from WR George Pickens and TE Pat Freiermuth.

“That’s what we wanted to do all season,” Freiermuth said, via the team website. “When we’re able to fire on one cylinder and the defense is expects us to do something, we’re able to counter that and do something else. So that’s what we were expecting to do the whole season, but I’m glad it’s starting to come together when we need it most.”

Former Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger said QB Mason Rudolph rebuffed his advice during their time together in Pittsburgh.

“When Mason played for me, I was trying to help Mason as much as I could,” Roethlisberger said, via his Footbahlin podcast. “Then he just he never… he didn’t want my help anymore, so I backed off.”

Roethlisberger said he never had an issue with the team drafting Rudolph, but felt it was a mistake to take him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

“I never had an issue with Mason when he got drafted. I’m going to put it out there now. I had more of an issue with the pick.”

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett commented on rumors that he refused to dress against the Seahawks after being named the backup quarterback: “I saw reports out there that I felt like were attacking my character and how I am as a person, not even getting into a player standpoint of it. “There was no talk of me being a backup quarterback this week in terms of being a two. If I was healthy enough to play and the trainers and coaches felt like I looked good enough to play, I was going to start and play if they believed that I was not, which they believed I was not, was not going to dress and suit up for the game…So whoever reported that I dunno where it started, it’s kind of crazy what people will write and put out there to try to prove their point or help their standpoint or their careers and what you guys do. But disappointed to see that without any proof or basis of it.” (Brooke Pryor)