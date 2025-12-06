AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, Geno Smith, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix said he’s excited about what the team’s built this season, even though people talk about their record and strength of schedule.

“Absolutely,” Nix said, via PFT. “The worst thing you can do is let other people tear down a 10-2 record, whether it’s saying, ‘You don’t play anybody,’ or, ‘You’re just relying on defense.’ Whatever negative somebody’s going to put on a positive, it’s always going to happen. We don’t really worry about it. We’re just excited. We know we’ve come a long way. This franchise and organization has had some great years, and then went into a little lull there for a minute, but it just takes a couple guys who get it back on track. Then all of a sudden, we’re 10-2 and right where we want to be in every aspect of our season. Everybody can talk about a 10-2 record and make excuses of why we have it, but you still have to win games. You’re still playing NFL teams who play their players just as much as we’re paid. I think it’s important to not lose track of that. It’s a good perspective to have that no matter what’s going on, you’ve worked hard and you’ve gotten yourself to a 10-2 record. We believe we could’ve been even better. It’s all about moving forward. It’s the next mentality, next game.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy told reporters about the growth he has seen from QB Patrick Mahomes when it comes to being a pocket passer.

“We always talk about his (Patrick Mahomes) feet – mentally, this year we talked a little bit about more aggressiveness for all of us. So, I think he’s done a great job with that. I think the next step now is with the mental side of it, the process of ‘okay, it’s not there, check it down.’ He had three of those last week. That’s growth,” said Nagy, via ChiefsWire.com. “You had three plays where it’s okay; it’s not there.” They didn’t give it to us (then) check it down in the back, check it down to the tight end, make it second-and-three instead of second-and-10. That’s growth. We’re still working on some things, footwork-wise, which we always do, but I think, like the play action stuff, he’s done a great job with being really good with play action.”

“So, there’s a lot. He has really done an amazing job of sticking true to what we want to do, progression-wise, within the concepts. Then he’s the most competitive human being I’ve been around,” Nagy added. “So, when you get in a game like last week, we get the touchdown at the end of the game, and he was ready to roll and go down there and win the game, and that’s just who he is. I like where he’s at, and I think mindset-wise, for us as a team and an offense, I know internally is looking forward to this weekend, and he’s a leader that is going to lead us, and that is one of his greatest strengths.”

Raiders

With rumors that Raiders HC Pete Carroll may not keep his job for the remainder of the season, former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce made an appearance on CBS and had a grim view of the franchise.

“They might need decades to fix this bad boy. I’m just saying,” Pierce said. “One and done, one and done, one and done … is there another coach gone? Another coordinator? Listen, there’s gonna be something I talk about a little later where everybody’s pointing fingers. But at some point, point there and the thumb points back.”

Raiders QB Geno Smith believes he has a bright future despite a down season with the team in 2025.

“I got a bright future I know that for sure,” Smith said when asked about his future with the Raiders, via Raiders Wire.