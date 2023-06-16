AFC Notes: Patrick Peterson, Ronnie Stanley, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals had issues with LS Clark Harris getting injured in the season opener against the Steelers last season. He was replaced by TE Mitchell Wilcox and the team wound up losing the game.

This year, Bengals LS Cal Adomitis is injured and TE Tanner Hudson is practicing long snaps instead of having TE coach James Casey replace Adomitis.

“Actually, Coach (tight ends coach James) Casey volunteered to do it and I said, ‘I think I can do it,’” Hudson said, according to Geoff Hobson. “All the specialists have helped me out.”

Ravens

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley is finally heading into the season fully healthy and said this is the best he’s felt since 2019.

“The majority of my time the past couple of years has been spent on rehab — 80 percent of that offseason time, probably, and 20 percent on training,” Stanley said, via PFT. “So, I’ve been able to really put most of my time on training and building and getting stronger, getting more endurance. And just becoming an overall better athlete has been a big difference for me. This is as good as I’ve felt since 2019, preseason 2020.”

Steelers

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson has no apprehension about working inside as the slot cornerback and thinks he will have an easy time doing it after playing outside for most of his career.

“Honestly, to me, I feel like the inside guy is the most protected,” Peterson said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “They’re closer to the linebacker, they’ve got the middle-field safety, so you’re basically just playing to your leverage and just funneling the receiver to where you’re not covering. So, for the most part, just understand where your help is.”

“It gives me the ability to play even slower than on the outside. Because on the outside, it’s you, the numbers and the receiver,” Peterson added. “I’ve done that for the most part of my career. Now, I’m moving around, and moving to the inside is helping me play a little slower. I understand the game. I understand coverages. I understand schemes. Now it’s just all about putting me there to see how successful I am. I’ve moved around a little bit throughout practice. We dibble and dabble with the idea. I’m loving it so far, but we’re just gonna see how far the coaches want to take it.”