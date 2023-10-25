AFC Notes: Patrick Surtain, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton was happy with the performance of WR Courtland Sutton in the team’s win over the Packers on Sunday, as the veteran receiver had six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s a big target,” Payton said of Sutton, via BroncosWire.com. “The touchdown he has is on third down, I believe. There’s a lot of confidence in his catch radius, and there are some matchups that get created when he’s on the field. Proud of him and he played extremely well.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions teams have called the Broncos about CB Patrick Surtain II but the team isn’t giving him up in a trade unless there’s a lot coming back the other way.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid felt that the team had strong plays dialed up for WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Chargers, which worked out well in the close game on Sunday.

“I thought we had good stuff in for him that popped,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “We normally have a handful of plays in there that have his name on them but sometimes the coverage is different, a few things go into that. He had opportunities [Sunday], where he ran good routes or Pat [Mahomes] was scrambling and found him. Pat, I know has a lot of trust in him, [Sunday] they popped.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Chiefs WR Justyn Ross wasn’t seeing the field much because he’s been inconsistent in practice, pointing out that while Ross is big, he’s not fast and struggles with certain routes which is an issue for a Kansas City team that likes to move their receivers all over.