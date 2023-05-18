AFC Notes: Quinnen Williams, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Per the Athletic’s Matt Barrows, versatile Oregon State FB/LB Jack Colletto picked the 49ers to sign with as an undrafted free agent over offers and interest from five other teams, including the Dolphins.

Jets

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt writes Jets DT Quinnen Williams believes he deserves to make more than other prominent defensive tackles who have signed contract extensions this offseason, including Titans DT Jeffery Simmons , Giants DT Dexter Lawrence and Commanders DT Daron Payne .

Williams was clear at the end of the season he would not join offseason activities until he had a new deal and pointed out the Jets’ shaky history over the last decade in extending their own players: “Everybody knows I’m a team guy. But I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program. I do feel like I deserve to get a contract done before (that) because I did everything right on the field and off the field. Having the organization behind me just like I’m behind them to show that they really support me (would be) a major thing for me.”

However, Rosenblatt says neither side seems worried about the Jets trading Williams at this point and both expect a deal to be done eventually. There has been no indication Williams is considering holding out from training camp, either, although he recently expressed discontent on social media with the state of talks.

Rosenblatt adds it seems like the Jets just don’t view the situation with the same urgency as Williams at the moment, even if there’s a sense the deal could be done quickly if they came to the table with a deal in line with the market.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini also says he doesn’t see things between the Jets and Williams as contentious as they have been with other prominent players up for extensions in the past, like S Jamal Adams . Adams requested a trade in June going into his contract year and Cimini doesn’t think that’s an option Williams is considering right now.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes it’s his sense the Jets aren’t finished with potential contract restructures and pay cuts following DE Carl Lawson reworking his deal.

Patriots

Patriots recently-signed OT Riley Reiff recalled being injured through Super LVI with the Bengals

“It was tough,” Reiff said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “(I) just wanted to keep going. That was a fun year. Good group of guys. You guys know this, but to have fun, you’ve got to win.”

Reiff is focused on learning New England’s playbook.

“Right now, I’m just worried about learning the playbook and stuff,” Reiff said. “I just want to keep playing. Simple as that.”

As for where he prefers to play, either left or right side, Reiff responded he’d be willing to line up anywhere asked of him.

“I’m just an offensive lineman,” Reiff said. “Wherever the coaches want me to do it, I’ll do it.”