AFC Notes: Quinshon Judkins, Bryan Cook, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals signed S Bryan Cook this offseason following his four years with the Chiefs. Joe Burrow mentioned that Cook is already emerging as a leader and is setting the standard for their safeties group.

“You see that out of Bryan Cook from Day One,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “You can tell that he’s going to set a standard in that room and make everybody live up to it and put pressure on everybody if they don’t.”

When told about Burrow’s praise of him, Cook said he’s just trying to learn their system and get to know his new teammates.

“Appreciate that. That’s real love from Joe B. for real. I don’t know what to say,” Cook said. “I’m doing the best I can learning the system and learning the plays, learning the guys and the locker room. Just be who I can be for the team and go from there.”

Bengals CB Daxton Hill mentioned that Cook is “locked in” and is confident he will be a strong addition to their defense.

“Committed. Locked in. Good dude,” Hill said. “I feel like he’s a good addition to the defense because of what he brings to the table with the experience he had at Kansas City. I have a great feeling about him. You can tell from his work ethic and how he works out.”

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken believes that RB Quinshon Judkins has regained his confidence after the serious leg injury, a fractured fibula and broken ankle, that brought an end to his successful rookie season.

“It feels like he’s got his confidence back, his explosion,” Monken said in a press conference. “We’ll just see when he gets the pads on, but [he] looks good.”

Ravens

Ravens K Tyler Loop has hit some clutch field goals so far this offseason and was asked about moving on from his miss that ended Baltimore’s 2025 season.

“I would say the biggest thing that I did was acknowledge and accept it,” Loop explained, via NFL.com. “It took a day or two. I would say moving on from the kick itself was pretty easy. Just because I know you’ve got to be ready for the next kick. You’ve got to be able to put it behind you. Confident in the process that I’ve developed. The biggest part in moving on was just letting the people I care about and the people that care about me know that I’m good. Nothing’s changed for me. I’m still feel confident in my abilities. Once I let the people who care about me and love me know that hey I’m good, then it was easy to move on…No one wishes they had that kick back more than me, but gotta move on.”

“I think any time that’s your position as you go through high school, college, all the way up, you realize that you have to live through some good times and bad times,” Ravens HC Jesse Minter noted. “It’s a process-driven position. You have to just be able to flush out bad things that happen. Trust your process. I thought he had a really good rookie year overall, but of course we’re judged by some of our biggest moments. We want to create opportunities for him to have these moments in front of people – in front of the team. To continue to have those opportunities, and certainly glad he knocked that one through.”