AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Quinshon Judkins, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor on pulling out the win over the Jaguars: “Resilient group. Found a way. Feels like that’s what this year is turning into already.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Taylor says he has no further update on QB Joe Burrow 's toe injury at this time. (Kelsey Conway)

’s toe injury at this time. (Kelsey Conway) The Bengals also announced that DE Shemar Stewart has a right ankle injury and declared him out.

Browns

Browns second-round RB Quinshon Judkins was able to return to practice after being away from the team following his offseason arrest on a misdemeanor battery/domestic violence charge.

Judkins was ready to play in Week 2 against the Ravens when his number was called.

“As a competitor, as a player, you want to go out there and do your best every single day you step on the field,” Judkins said, via Pro Football Talk. “So if I have to play, I’m going to give it my all.”

Judkins says he’s glad to have his legal issues behind him.

“I’m glad that the prosecutor closed the case and didn’t file any charges,” Judkins said. “I’m appreciative of that. Just happy to be back in Cleveland and with my teammates here and accomplish my goal.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on falling to 0-2 after a loss to the Ravens: “Hard to win period but just hard to win when you give up a punt block and defensive TD.” (Zac Jackson)

on falling to 0-2 after a loss to the Ravens: “Hard to win period but just hard to win when you give up a punt block and defensive TD.” (Zac Jackson) Browns DE Myles Garrett said he suffered a minor injury: “Got rolled up on. Caught my Achilles a bit, but doing all right.” (Scott Petrak)

said he suffered a minor injury: “Got rolled up on. Caught my Achilles a bit, but doing all right.” (Scott Petrak) Garrett was more outspoken regarding the team’s loss: “Shit’s embarrassing. We’ve got to be better on defense. We’ve got to be better as a team. They slowly chipped away, and we did a solid job, holding them to 3 when we could, and then eventually the dam broke and they just did whatever they wanted, and we have to continue to play a 60-minute game.” (Daniel Oyefusi)

Steelers

Steelers DL Isaiahh Loudermilk is in a boot and on crutches after sustaining an injury in Week 2. (Nick Farabaugh)

is in a boot and on crutches after sustaining an injury in Week 2. (Nick Farabaugh) Veteran S Jabrill Peppers on why he signed with the Steelers: “It’s certainly a great place, it’s always been a great defense here. Always been great continuity at the head coaching position. Great tradition. So it was a no-brainer for me.” (Farabaugh)

on why he signed with the Steelers: “It’s certainly a great place, it’s always been a great defense here. Always been great continuity at the head coaching position. Great tradition. So it was a no-brainer for me.” (Farabaugh) Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the loss to Seattle: “We’re in a close ball game last week and the special teams play broke it open in our favor. This week, we’re in a close ball game and the special teams play broke it open in our opponent’s favor, and I just think that’s life in this business at this level.” (Brooke Pryor)