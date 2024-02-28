AFC Notes: Ran Carthon, Doug Pederson, DeMeco Ryans, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Texans

Titans GM Ran Carthon was asked about impending free agent RB Derrick Henry and his status moving forward with the team.

“Derrick and I had a good conversation on the way out, and he knows where we are, and we know where he is,” Carthon said, via TennesseeTitans.com. “I think you guys that have been around know that we don’t really talk about a player’s contract status in public, but we’ll be well positioned to do whatever we need to do, and when those conversations need to be had, we’ll have them with Derrick and his team.”

Meanwhile, new Titans HC Brian Callahan mentioned that he’s aware of what Henry means to the city and the team and he’s looking forward to “getting to know” the veteran running back.

“I think there’s a great relationship with him and the organization,” Callahan said of Henry. “I know that he is always going to have the Titans in his heart. So, whatever that looks like moving forward, we’ll keep working through it.