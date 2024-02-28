AFC Notes: Ran Carthon, Doug Pederson, DeMeco Ryans, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said they have the right quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and it’s on the coaching staff to develop him from here. (Cameron Wolfe)
- Pederson highlighted some specific areas of improvement including placing a larger emphasis on Lawrence’s voice in what offense should look like and improvement from him in terms of managing the game in situational football.
- On the subject of Calvin Ridley‘s future with the team, Pederson said he would love to have the veteran receiver back “if possible.” The issue for Jacksonville is they would owe the Falcons a second-round pick if they re-sign Ridley before free agency. After that, the cost drops to a third-round pick. (Michael DiRocco)
- Meanwhile, Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said he had a meeting with Ridley in his office recently and the two sides know where they’re at. (Michael DiRocco)
- Mark Long mentions that the Jaguars’ offensive line will include “mostly familiar faces” and it’s unlikely the team will release veteran G Brandon Scherff.
- Long adds that he’d be surprised if their left tackle isn’t Cam Robinson, but they do plan to bring in a center to compete with Luke Fortner.
- Regarding Robinson, Baalke said he expects the veteran offensive tackle to be back in 2024. (Michael DiRocco)
- Baalke mentioned that they’re talking with OL Ezra Cleveland’s agent later this week at the Scouting Combine. (JP Shadrick)
Texans
- Texans HC DeMeco Ryans had good things to say about free agent TE Dalton Schultz: “Dalton did a really nice job in the pass game.. We’ll see what happens in free agency with Dalton.. but I’m proud of what he did this year.” (DJ Bien-Aime)
- Ryans praised free agent RB Devin Singletary: “Devin is made of the right stuff. He’s a hard worker, he’s a leader, he shows up every day with a great attitude. We would love to have Devin back just because of what he brought to our team.” (Matt Verderame)
- Ryans also touched on potentially retaining free agent DE Jonathan Greenard: “We’ll see where free agency plays out. Love JG, love what he did for us this year.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Texans are still “actively” pursuing an extension with Greenard and are working to find “common financial ground.”
Titans
Titans GM Ran Carthon was asked about impending free agent RB Derrick Henry and his status moving forward with the team.
“Derrick and I had a good conversation on the way out, and he knows where we are, and we know where he is,” Carthon said, via TennesseeTitans.com. “I think you guys that have been around know that we don’t really talk about a player’s contract status in public, but we’ll be well positioned to do whatever we need to do, and when those conversations need to be had, we’ll have them with Derrick and his team.”
Meanwhile, new Titans HC Brian Callahan mentioned that he’s aware of what Henry means to the city and the team and he’s looking forward to “getting to know” the veteran running back.
“I think there’s a great relationship with him and the organization,” Callahan said of Henry. “I know that he is always going to have the Titans in his heart. So, whatever that looks like moving forward, we’ll keep working through it.
“I know what he means to the city and the team, and I am looking forward to getting to know him.”
