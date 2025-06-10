AFC Notes: Rashod Bateman, Myles Garrett, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns DC Jim Schwartz believes that DE Myles Garrett is going to have a career year after signing a new contract with Cleveland this offseason.

“I really think Myles is going to have the best year of his career,” Schwartz said, via Pro Football Talk. “Has to, right? I’ve told him before — what’s that Spiderman quote? — with great power comes great responsibility. With the big contract, with the notoriety that came along with that, the process that it took to get him to that point, there’s always pressure in this league, but probably a little more so. And I think that brings out the best in players and I know that will be the case with Myles also.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman signed a three-year, $36.75 million extension with the team and gave his thoughts on it during an interview.

“I’m happy to be here, blessed, and fortunate,” Bateman said, via the team’s website. “We’ve had some good, transparent dialogue throughout this whole process. It’s kind of how this league works — you get paid if you’re doing the right things, on and off the field. It’s a respect thing, showing this organization believes in me. I’m definitely hoping to continue that mindset and that work ethic to continue to prove to the coaches that I’m worthy.”

Steelers

Steelers LT Broderick Jones dropped 20 pounds this offseason in an effort to become more agile for his new position.

“I wanted to come back a little leaner. Because it gives me a chance to gain weight going into training camp and throughout the season. Instead of coming back heavy and then having to lose weight just to gain it back, it’s just a hard process. So I just wanted to focus on coming back at a good enough weight to where I can maintain, but also gain if I have to,” Jones said, via Penn Live.

Jones cross-trained at both right and left tackle during his rookie season, even though he was primarily a left tackle in college. He’s happy to return back to left tackle, which comes more naturally to him.

“At first it did, but when they initially moved me to right tackle and I played it for so long and then they tried to make me like the swing tackle, it was kind of funky,” Jones said. “But I knew I would be going back to left. So this offseason, I just tried to focus on nothing but the left side and just continue to work that way. Just to try and get back the feel of the position… Being back (at LT), I feel like it’s a bigger boost for me just because I’ve been used to playing on the left side.”