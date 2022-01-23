AFC Notes: Ravens, Steelers, Titans

Ravens

Ravens LB Patrick Queen addressed the media and commented on what he has added to his game in 2021, as well as what he can still improve on heading into next season.

“I’m always critiquing my game,” Queen said, via RavensWire.com. “Every play, even if I make a big play, I’m critiquing it even more. Like, the TFL [tackles for loss] that I had, like, what could I have done more? Could I get the ball out? Could I [have] done something else to make a bigger play, make a bigger impact to help our team win? So, I’m always critiquing myself. It was tough [in] the beginning of the season, [with the] ups and downs that I went through, with the position stuff and just trying to be a better player. I just battled back and never … I pouted for a few days – I’m not going to lie – I did, but I just got back into it, got back into the grind mode and just went to work and tried to be a better player for my team, for my coaches, for my family, for everybody that knows me.”

Steelers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects the Steelers to promote assistant HC/secondary coach Teryl Austin to defensive coordinator.

to defensive coordinator. According to Graziano, Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery could be a name to watch for the Steelers if they decide to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada after one season.

could be a name to watch for the Steelers if they decide to move on from offensive coordinator after one season. However, Jeremy Fowler hears Canada will get another year to run the Steelers’ offense, as it’s rare for HC Mike Tomlin to move on from someone after one season.

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel won’t place the blame for their playoff exit on any one player, saying that this won’t occur while he is the coach for the foreseeable future.

“Well I don’t think Ryan or myself of anybody did enough to win the game,” Vrabel told reporters after the game. “That’s how it goes. It’s never gonna be about one person, not as long as I’m the head coach. Which will be a while.”