AFC Notes: Rhamondre Stevenson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Buffalo Bills announced they’ve hired former Titans safeties coach Scott Booker as nickel coach and senior defensive assistant.

Jets

BYU QB Kedon Slovis had extended meeting time with the Jets at the Shrine Bowl, among other teams (Ryan Fowler)

Patriots

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who is entering the last year of his rookie deal, wants to be a “featured back” next season after splitting carries with Ezekiel Elliott last season and Damien Harris in 2022.

“I want to be the featured back for the Patriots,” Stevenson said, via Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe.

Stevenson said both Elliott and Harris expressed its difficult to get into a rhythm when in a shared backfield.

“The guys I split with — Damien, Zeke — they would say the same thing,” Stevenson said. “The importance of being in the game and getting a hang of the game, just drive after drive — not one drive on, one drive off. You can’t get hot like that. All running backs know that. You can’t really get hot like that.”

Stevenson said new HC Jerod Mayo has a “connection” with every player on the team and would “run through a wall” for him.

“He has a connection with every person on the team, it seems like,” Stevenson said. “He knows what you’ve been through, your family, your upbringing, things like that. I think that builds camaraderie and chemistry, and just makes a player want to play for a coach even more. He’ll tell me to run through a wall, and I would do it for him.”

