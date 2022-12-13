AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Joey Bosa, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said QB Russell Wilson is feeling good, but confirmed he’s in the concussion protocol.

“Russell is in the concussion protocol,” Hackett said, via PFT. “We’re gonna do everything the way the medical doctors say, the independent doctors. His safety is by far the No. 1 most important thing. We’ll continually talk to him, to everybody else about that and make sure we do the right thing…He felt great today when we saw him. He looked great, but we want to be sure that we do everything the right way.”

Mike Klis reports that there is no fracture in Broncos RB Mike Boone ‘s ankle but he has suffered another serious high-ankle sprain, similar to the one that saw him miss four weeks earlier in the season.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said OLB Joey Bosa is making progress in individual drills, but still doesn’t have a timetable for return.

“Individual workouts going better,” Staley said, via ESPN. “In terms of opening up that [return] window, that’s still kind of in motion.”

Staley is a lot more optimistic about OT Rashawn Slater‘s return, adding that his timeline is “definitely not the same as Joey Bosa.”

“He’s rehabilitating in our facility and doing well,” Staley said. “I’m a pretty optimistic person in general, but he’s given me pretty good reason to be optimistic. He’s healing well.”

Staley didn’t rule out Slater returning in the regular season.

“It’s not impossible, that’s for sure.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has now recorded 1,000 receiving yards in seven straight seasons, which is twice as long as any other tight end in NFL history. (Field Yates)