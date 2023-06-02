AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Chandler Jones, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson put in extra work this offseason to make sure he showed up to OTA’s in better shape than last year.

“Yeah, I feel great,” Wilson said, via Broncos Wire. “I feel lean and mean. Ready to go and focused. I’m excited to play again.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton added that Wilson is looking sharp on the field.

“These guys are doing well, and he’s picking it up — the timing and all of those things that are required,” Payton said. “For the first five weeks, we were just lifting and running. Now we’re getting into some football activity. We are ahead of schedule on the practice. He’s picking it up good — he looks good and looks sharp.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said they had Jawaan Taylor line up at left tackle and Lucas Niang at right tackle in a few OTA practices, while he’s also confident in Donovan Smith at either tackle position.

“Yeah, so for the few practices that he (Jawaan Taylor) was at left tackle (and) then (Lucas) Niang worked in at the right tackle, I feel good about (Niang) too, so we’re in a good place,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire. “I believe (Taylor) can do both so I don’t think that’s a problem and he got a few snaps at that. But listen, we’ve got two veteran guys (Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor) that have a lot of snaps under their belt at a high level so we feel comfortable with that so we’ll see. We expect the guys behind them to compete and we should be fine there.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Chandler Jones said he stayed patient with his rehab from an elbow injury and is building muscle now that he’s fully recovered.

“I went through a whole rehab process and as I was rehabbing I kind of took my time instead of just jumping in and trying to gain muscle right away,” said Jones, via RaidersWire. “Got back healthy, then I started working out, lifting, and that’s where I am. I’m just kind of building muscle right now. Just shedding the leaves off the tree and growing them back on.”

Jones said he’s dropped 15 pounds since last season and feels like he’s faster on the field.

“I could play there, I don’t know, we’ll see when training camp starts,” Jones said. “But I feel good, I feel fast, and we’ll see what happens.”