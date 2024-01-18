AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Jim Harbaugh, Champ Kelly, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- Some front office sources from other teams told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler they thought the match between Broncos HC Sean Payton and QB Russell Wilson was doomed from the beginning: “Sean never liked him as the guy from Day 1 and went out of his way to make that known.”
- Other sources pointed out the mismatch between Wilson’s play style, which leans on instincts and making plays out of structure, and Payton’s preferred offense which is based on timing and rhythm. An NFC executive said: “That’s why it feels like the benching of Wilson was more of a football decision than a business decision. Wilson and Payton were like oil and water.”
- Despite the tension, Wilson’s numbers were far better in 2023 than in 2022 and he has some believers in other teams who think he can still be productive. One AFC executive told Fowler: “He actually played well during their midseason winning streak. He’s still a good quality starter. He can still make all of the throws, still mobile. Honestly, his skills haven’t declined that much. It’s more about the fit as a person. His teammates seemed to like him there.”
- However, another thought Wilson was more limited, even if still functional in the right environment: “Physically Russ is declining as his deep ball, mobility and overall accuracy are fading. I think his career arc is unique because he’s basically an older version of his younger self in Seattle. He needs a strong running game and defense once again to be a serviceable starter.”
- Regarding potential future fits for Wilson, who is expected to be a free agent this offseason and sign for the minimum with Denver still owing him $39 million, league sources identified the Vikings, Buccaneers, Falcons, Steelers and Patriots as potential fits.
- UTSA WR Josh Cephus met with the Broncos among other teams at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Chargers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says there is a ton of smoke around the Chargers and Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, although the school is trying its hardest to retain him.
Raiders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly has been present for the team’s head coaching interviews, which is a good sign that he could move into the role full-time.
