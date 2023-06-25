AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Mike Williams, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Former Broncos RB Melvin Gordon thinks that QB Russell Wilson still has an MVP-caliber season left in him after moving on from what he says was a bad situation in Denver last season.

“The situation wasn’t — it wasn’t good. It wasn’t good,” Gordon said, via Pro Football Talk. “But like I said, I think they’ve got the pieces there now that’s gonna put him in the best situation. What did he do this year? It’s on him, but I definitely believe they’ll be a better football team than they were last year.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley is excited about having veteran WR Mike Wiliams with the team in practice this offseason.

“It’s just been special,” Staley said of having Williams at practice, via ChargersWire.com. “Mike [Williams] means so much to our team. He’s one of the top players I’ve ever coached. I believe that he’s one of the top players in the NFL. He’s such a big part of what we do and how we do it. He’s had a fantastic two days out there and he’s ready to have a great training camp.”

Chiefs

Veteran Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon said there were other teams interested in him as a free agent, yet he was looking forward to returning to Kansas City.

“There were a couple of other teams,” McKinnon told reporters, via ChiefsWire.com. “Really, only one other team and another one was (on the fence).”

“This was always somewhere I wanted to be,” McKinnon continued. “I said that last year. I felt the same way this year. So the whole free agency, trying to get things done and get on the same page is always a process. But fortunately, I was able to come back, and this is where my heart is. I’m excited to be here again. Last year was a long year. I was fortunate to make it through the whole season, every game. But that’ll definitely take a toll on you. Going into Year 10, (I’m an) older guy. The good thing about being here, the coaching staff, the medical staff, everybody is on the same page. Coming up with a plan to make sure that I’m good to go for the season.”