AFC Notes: Sean McDermott, Robert Saleh, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said TE Dawson Knox has a “good chance” to be activated from injured reserve in time for Week 14, via Alaina Getzenberg.

McDermott responded to Tyler Dunne's scathing series about him, saying it was "clearly an attack" on his character and was hurtful to read: "It's been disappointing. It's been hurtful. At the end of the day, I know who I am. At the end of the day, I know how I handle myself. As I've said, humbly, I'm not without flaws. I wake up every morning and try and do the best job that I can to win games for the fans of the Buffalo Bills and do it the right way. And that's my main goal every day," via Matt Parrino.

Dolphins

Dolphins FB Alec Ingold spoke about his recovery from a torn ACL and how the rehab process tests players mentally as well as physically.

“That’s the place where you get down to who the person is,” Ingold said, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “Everyone there is getting tested personally and professionally. It’s a different thing when you are on those tables.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill had high praise for Ingold after being asked about the Most Valuable Player race.

“We have a player on this team that’s better than me. And means more to this team than me. And his name … is Alec Ingold.”

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert said he’s able to play off of Ingold and uses the fullback as his eyes.

“He’s my eyes before I hit a hole, and I just play off him,” Mostert said.

Jets

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett said he’s been pressing too much this season and has been experimenting too much offensively.

“Sometimes it’s experimenting with too many new things or trying to take too many shots. Sometimes, you just have to let them go out and play,” Hackett said, via Jets Wire.

Jets HC Robert Saleh announced they’ve ruled out RG Wes Schweitzer (calf) and WR Jason Brownlee (ankle) from Week 14, per Rich Cimini.

announced they’ve ruled out RG (calf) and WR (ankle) from Week 14, per Rich Cimini. Saleh also said RB Breece Hall (ankle) and DE John Franklin-Myers (ankle) practiced on Friday, and he “feels good” about Hall’s chances of playing.