AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Alex Singleton, Broncos, Chiefs

Sean Payton

Broncos HC Sean Payton says that his team will look to tire out opposing offenses by bringing pressure with their pass-rushers this season.

“Hopefully, our outside linebacker position are guys that we look at as pressure players,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “You don’t have to be an outside linebacker to be a pressure player. You can be an interior lineman that is exceptional, but there are some traits. We use that term when evaluating talent. ‘Does this guy have the potential to be a pressure player?’ I think Frank [Clark] does. I think there are a number of players on our team that have those traits, but if you lack those traits in your lineup, then you are forced by scheme to create pressure. Then, you get into a whole other game. I think that it’s evolved to more of a passing game. You have to be able to sub guys in and out. It’s a hard position to play 60-70 snaps.”

“That depth is important because it’s a constant fight,” Payton added. “It’s like wrestling. If you have ever wrestled with somebody, it’s exhausting. [It’s about] having enough of those guys that can affect the quarterback, especially in our division.”

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton praised LB Alex Singleton for his production and consistency, which is why the team prioritized re-signing him to a contract this offseason.

“With regards to [ILB Alex] Singleton, it was just the consistency, the performance, the vision, him knowing the defense, playing well on a good defense a year ago, and his communication skills,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “It’s a harder position to evaluate in the draft because you are getting lighter and lighter in the college game. Twenty years ago, there were certain positions that were hard to evaluate, and 20 years later, you have safety-body types playing linebacker. You are constantly projecting where you see a player in college. It’s hard to find a fullback. We drafted a linebacker who we think is a prototype. You will hear me use that term. I like bigger players. With him, it was his production, and you know what you are getting, which is a great trait to have as a player.”

Chiefs

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill said HC Andy Reid‘s pursuit of him was a driving force in him leaving Los Angeles and choosing Kansas City.

“Well, obviously, to me, obviously football is a business, but football’s also family,” he said, via NFL.com. “I poured my heart out there for four years in L.A. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out. I was really honored by the way the Chiefs pursued me, all the way from the front office down to the coaching staff. Andy Reid literally texted me the morning of [when] I was going to make my decision and he was like, ‘Think red. Think red. Think Super Bowls.’ I just felt really valued over there, felt like they really had a role for me and really wanted me over there. So, I’m excited to join up with those guys. I’m going to miss a lot of my teammates and coaches over there in L.A., but excited for this next step.”

Tranquill is hoping to bring versatility to DC Steve Spagnuolo‘s defense and thinks he’ll be a great fit for what the team is trying to do on that side of the ball.

“I just love what Spags does with his players,” Tranquill said. “He puts them in positions to be successful. I think one of my key traits is my versatility: my ability to defend the run, play the pass, play man-to-man, zone coverage, make plays on the ball down the field. And I think one of the things that kinda sets me apart as a linebacker is my ability to rush the passer. Spags obviously does a lot of different things with blitzes, so I’m excited to see what we’re able to put together and try to get back-to-back (championships) here.“