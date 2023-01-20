AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Coordinator Search

Chargers HC Brandon Staley explained why the team parted ways with OC Joe Lombardi and how that fits into his vision for the offense moving forward as a whole.

“Just felt like we needed to make changes to the offense and the vision I have on that side of the ball,” Staley said, via Around The NFL. “I think there’s a different gear we need to get to as a football team, definitely not an easy decision because they did a really quality job for two years, but I think we can make improvements on that side of the football, and that’s what we’re going to have our focus be moving forward.”

Staley said that Lombardi did a great job the past couple years with the offense but reiterated that the team needed to hit another gear in order to reach the Super Bowl.

“Yeah, I think there’s just a different level that we need to play at, offensively, particularly at the line of scrimmage, in the run game, and having a marriage of the run and the pass, creating more explosions on early downs, and I think there’s just a style of play that’s still out there for us,” Staley said. “And I think we made improvements each season towards heading where I think we can ultimately go as a football team, and again these aren’t easy decisions but I think you’re not trying to stay at a certain place, you’re always trying to take your game to another level, and that’s what it’s about, creating that optimal level that I know our team can get to offensively. I think we played really quality football for two years, but in terms of us being able to compete for Super Bowls and ultimately be as good as we can be, I think there’s another gear we can get to.”

Staley said despite the disappointing playoff loss that he was proud of how the team competed to finish the season and believes there’s a ton of room for growth.