AFC Notes: Shaquil Barrett, Tyron Smith, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

New Dolphins OLB Shaquil Barrett discussed what drew him to Miami this offseason. After good years in Denver and Tampa Bay, Barrett looks to bring his production to South Beach.

“The team that they have here, the potential to get the job done, to go on a run and be hoisting the trophy at the end of the year,” Barrett said, via Mike Masala of the Dolphins Wire. “And then the group of guys that they’ve got in the outside linebacker room is a great group of guys. I would love to be a part of that and I know they’re hurting and nursing injuries right now, so my role may be just to hold it down until they come back and then become a well-oiled machine when everyone gets back. I’m just ready for whatever my role is and just to help take this team and defense to the next level.”

Jets

Jets LT Tyron Smtih believes the contract he signed with New York is a “fair deal.”

“Honestly, I’m just excited to be on this team and have the opportunity to continue playing,” Smith said, via PFT. “Yes, the way the contract is speaks to what’s been happening the past couple of years. Honestly, I think it’s a fair deal. I’ve just got to out there and prove I can play to the high level they expect me to.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Houston Christian DE Jalyx Hunt met privately with the Jets.

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Jets signed OT Tyron Smith to a one-year, $6.5 million fully guaranteed contract.

Patriots

Tony Pauline reports Georgia State OT Travis Glover has 20 official visits set up, including with the Patriots.

has 20 official visits set up, including with the Patriots. The Patriots had a formal Combine interview with Kentucky RB Ray Davis . (Ryan Fowler)

. (Ryan Fowler) Notre Dame OT Joe Alt said he met with the Patriots at the Combine. (Tom Downey)

said he met with the Patriots at the Combine. (Tom Downey) Penn State OT Olu Fashanu ‘s Combine formal meeting schedule included an interview with the Patriots. (Tom Downey)

‘s Combine formal meeting schedule included an interview with the Patriots. (Tom Downey) The Patriots had a formal Combine interview with Washington WR Rome Odunze . (Ian Rapoport)

. (Ian Rapoport) New England had coaches in attendance for Purdue RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s pro day. (Ryan Fowler)

pro day. (Ryan Fowler) The Patriots will have a private workout with Georgia State OT Travis Glover . (Tony Pauline)

. (Tony Pauline) New England also has a private workout scheduled with Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’tez Stiggers.