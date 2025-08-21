AFC Notes: Shemar Stewart, Isaiah Bond, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals first-round DE Shemar Stewart said he made amends after accidentally hitting QB Joe Burrow during practice. Burrow told him to keep the energy up for when the regular season starts.

“You know it’s cool, as long as you do it on Sundays too,” Stewart recalled of his conversation with Burrow, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We just forgot about it.”

Stewart said he has taken his talent and has been focused on adding technique and precision to his game.

“Coming in, it was just all raw talent and just go out there and play,” Stewart said. “Now, you actually have to have technique to go out there and win consistently, so you know the technical part is on a different level here. You just have to come in with a mindset that I need to get my technique right, my eyes right, my hands right, and my feet right because all of those things work together.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said they did a lot of research on rookie WR Isaiah Bond and felt comfortable signing him after being his sexual assault case being dismissed.

“We don’t rush any of those types of things,” Stefanski said, via PFT. “Then for me, he was a player that we did a lot of work on and off the field. Met with him at the combine, met with him here. So, somebody that we felt like we had a lot of information on. Certainly, he’s got the right attitude, and we’ll know more over the next couple of days. Been around guys with world-class speed before. You know, I can still remember coach [Mike] Zimmer talking about it with defensive backs. Defensive backs respond to speed. When they have a guy across them that can run by them, they respond to it. So, we as coaches want to utilize the speed of a player, whether he’s a receiver, tight end, you name it. We want to utilize that to our advantage and put that player in a position where he can run by defenders, give them the threat of running by defenders. So, that’s something that we have to do a really good job of utilizing in this offense.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson left Wednesday’s practice and missed the following day. According to Jeff Zrebeic, Jackson had his foot stepped on and is fine.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh elaborated on Jackson's injury: "He got his foot stepped on. … There's no damage. I'm sure it's a little sore today, but he's fine." (Jeremy Bergman)