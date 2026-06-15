AFC Notes: Spencer Fano, Roquan Smith, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns OL Zion Johnson said he’s mentoring rookie OL Spencer Fano and helping him adjust to the professional game.

“I’m just here for whatever he needs,” Johnson said, via Browns Wire. “If he needs advice, I’ve got that. If he needs experience, I’ve got that. If he even wants to talk to somebody that’s been in issues and can give him better advice than I can, I’m willing to give that to him as well.”

Ravens

Ravens LB Roquan Smith recently said that his 2025 season wasn’t up to his usual standard despite being a Pro Bowl selection. Baltimore HC Jesse Minter had high praise for Smith, saying he expects him to be one of the best linebackers in the NFL in 2026.

“I expect him to be one of the best linebackers in the National Football League this year,” Minter said, via Sam Cohn of the Baltimore Sun.

Smith said that they need to move on from last year’s defensive struggles.

“You can’t bring all of last year’s woes — how things were run here last year, how things were in the building, how questions were asked, how the defense is run — you can’t take that,” Smith said. “Because life is not for the past, in my opinion.”

As for his impression of Minter, Smith said the new coach has “clear and plain communication” of his expectations.

“There’s a method behind the madness,” Smith said. “There’s clear and plain communication on what’s expected in each and every thing. That always allows each and every player to play to the best of their ability; to play fast, where you’re not hesitating or anything like that. I’m excited about it, and I think it’s gonna be good for all of us.”

Steelers

Steelers WR Michael Pittman Jr. saw that QB Aaron Rodgers would be returning to Pittsburgh this season, like most of us, but the two have already gotten together for some throws this offseason.

“I’ve seen it from watching games and stuff,” Pittman said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He’s just a vet — a super vet quarterback. So he knows what he likes and doesn’t like. You guys have watched him [play, how if you’re not doing what you’re supposed to do, he’s going to let you know — which is good. I just think it’s good to have that leadership.”