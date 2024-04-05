AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

The Bills shocked the NFL world by trading star WR Stefon Diggs to the Texans with draft picks in exchange for a second-round pick. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane mentioned he did inform QB Josh Allen that they had been discussing potential deals involving Diggs.

“I did alert [Allen] that there had been some inquiries and it wasn’t 100 percent off the table,” Beane said, via Alec White and Maddy Glab of the team’s website. “Josh and I have a pretty regular conversation on things and I think it’s important for me to make sure if I think something could happen to make sure he’s not blindsided.”

Dolphins

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert signed a one-year, $4.13 million extension with $3.71 million in guarantees including a $2 million signing bonus. Mostert can also earn $500k in per-game roster bonuses in 2025. (Over The Cap)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh addressed the state of the team, telling reporters he is excited to accomplish some things they were unable to last season following the injury suffered by QB Aaron Rodgers that had them off to an unlucky start.

“I think (general manager) Joe (Douglas) has done a really nice job adding some really cool pieces to the football team, but, yeah, quiet,” Saleh told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche. “Last year was a little loud. We welcome a little bit of quietness.”

“All the young guys that were forced to play a year ago were really excited about the direction they’re going,” Saleh said. “But at the same time, to bring in some veteran presence, to bring in some leadership, to bring in guys who know how to play the game — who have played the game at a very high level and who really have the capability of achieving and matching the standard which we’re trying to create. You look at a guy like Morgan Moses who played on a torn pec last year. Just an old school soul in the sense that he just shows up to work, works his tail off, and a guy who’s going to pull people with him. Tyron Smith has played at a very high level for a very long time, and John Simpson at guard, I mean, he’s like the definition of strain. The way he works and kind of his story. He’s kept battling to prove he belongs in this league. Excited about the mental makeup of the room. Obviously we’ve got some really good football players, but we’ve also really added to the mental makeup of that room.”

“Aaron, he’s on a mission,” Saleh concluded when asked about Rodgers. “He’s doing his rehab. He’s out in California, I believe. Obviously he’s taking some time for himself. He was ready to go last year, man. So I know he’s getting ready. We speak to him often. I don’t want to speak for him, but I am going to speak for him and say that he’s really excited about attacking this season. (I’m) excited to attack this season and try to accomplish the things we were supposed to accomplish a year ago.”