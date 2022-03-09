AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
Bills GM Brandon Beane said the franchise is yet to begin contract talks with star WR Stefon Diggs.
“We’ll look at everything,” Beane said, via WGR 550 . “Definitely guys that have higher cap numbers like that you look at everything, whether it’s restructuring it, adding years. We’ll look at everything. You can definitely know we will look at Stef’s contract at some point and see if there is something that makes sense for both sides. But we haven’t begun any conversations with him at this point.”
Beane also addressed the situation involving veteran WR Cole Beasley and noted that while he is seeking a trade, he may wind up returning to Buffalo in 2022.
“We listened, had conversations internally, and ultimately said we’d allow Cole to seek that if he found a partner,” Beane said. “We didn’t close any doors. That’s where it’s at. I don’t want to get into conversations on where that stands. A lot of respect for Cole and his family and what they’ve done for the organization the last three years. We’ll let that play out. The story is still kind of open-ended right now.”
- Two other GMs told CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora they think there’s a real chance the Panthers trade RB Christian McCaffrey this offseason. The Bills are a potential landing spot that comes up.
- La Canfora adds the Bills are hopeful they’ll be able to trade Beasley. He also notes they are a team that comes up when discussing the free-agent pass rushers.
Dolphins
- According to NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe, a deal to restructure CB Xavien Howard‘s contract is “not close” and the organization is keeping a “close eye” on the cornerback market to determine his possible value.
- Wolfe writes that Howard would like to be paid near the top of the market.
- ESPN’s Matthew Berry would be very surprised if Myles Gaskin is the starting running back for the Dolphins in 2022. Berry adds that player is probably not on the roster right now.
Jets
- According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets and free-agent QB Joe Flacco have “mutual interest” in an extension and have had contract talks.
Patriots
- According to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, the Patriots have done “excessive” scouting on several veteran receivers who could be available in free agency, including Bears WR Allen Robinson, as well as for players who could be available in a trade like Panthers WR Robby Anderson.
- Giardi also writes that the Patriots have identified a couple of targets at linebacker this offseason who would be supplemental type players to those who are already on the roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!