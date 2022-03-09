AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

“We’ll look at everything,” Beane said, via WGR 550 . “Definitely guys that have higher cap numbers like that you look at everything, whether it’s restructuring it, adding years. We’ll look at everything. You can definitely know we will look at Stef’s contract at some point and see if there is something that makes sense for both sides. But we haven’t begun any conversations with him at this point.”

Beane also addressed the situation involving veteran WR Cole Beasley and noted that while he is seeking a trade, he may wind up returning to Buffalo in 2022.