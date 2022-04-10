AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Bills, Dolphins

Stefon Diggs

Bills WR Stefon Diggs acknowledged that there were many who doubted the relationship between himself and Buffalo would work out when he was first traded there by the Vikings.

“It’s crazy because when I first got traded to Buffalo, besides the Mafia and the people who are fans of Buffalo, not too many people thought it was going to work out, ‘Well the Bills… da da da da da,’ and two years from now I can smile and say, you know, God works in mysterious ways,” Diggs said during a press conference. “I felt like my next spot was my last spot. I wanted it to be my home and I didn’t want to ever go anywhere.”

Bills

The Buffalo Bills will receive $600 million from the state of New York for a new stadium in Buffalo. Democratic congresswoman Yuh-Line Niou of Manhattan was one of those who were critical of the stadium being part of New York’s $220 billion budget.

“Our public schools got less than the Buffalo Bills stadium,” Niou said, via Michael Petro of the Buffalo News. “The climate bill, the climate project that we really wanted, also got less than the Buffalo Bills project. Is that what we stand for? This is a moment where we have to look at where our priorities are.”

Dolphins

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that another NFL team was poised to offer Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah a large deal when free agency began. Miami then came in with a four-year, $65 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed.

“I’m very happy,” Ogbah said during his introductory press conference. “I felt we had a chance to make something work. I love the city of Miami and wanted to be here for my brothers. And it helped with the coaching staff [being] retained on the defensive side of the ball”…”I’m excited. I always wanted to here. It meant a lot to me and my family to sign back with the Dolphins.”

Ogbah also commented on the team bringing in new HC Mike McDaniel, saying that the locker room atmosphere contains excitement.

“It’s different,” Ogbah said. “A lot of guys are happy to be back. A lot of guys are happy to see each other again. It’s fun. The whole locker room wants to build off last season. McDaniel is definitely unique. A good player’s coach. He’s very smart.”