AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Chase Claypool, Bills, Dolphins

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen clarified WR Stefon Diggs‘ frustration on the sidelines, saying he was mad at himself for running the wrong route.

“People are throwing different ideas about what he was mad at on the sideline. He was mad at himself for running the wrong release on a route,” Allen said, via PFT. “He’s a competitor, he’s a fiery competitor. I’m tired of hearing all this nonsense from people. There’s a lot of guys in the league who have that fire who don’t get talked about. He’s a lot of our juice on the sideline, making sure the offense is staying up and as energized as possible, and we feed off that.”

Allen said Diggs is a team leader and it makes him upset when he gets undue hate.

“He’s a captain for a reason,” Allen said. “For better or worse, he’s up in guys’ faces and he’s making sure that we have as much juice as we need, and he supplies that to our offense at times we need it. He doesn’t get the burn that he deserves that and frankly it ticks me off when people want to say something about him.”

Dolphins

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio said they plan on starting safeties Jevon Holland and DeShon Elliott in Week 6 and likes CB Eli Apple lining up on the outside with CB Kader Kohou at nickel, via Joe Schad.

Chase Claypool

When asked about Dolphins’ recently acquired WR Chase Claypool, HC Mike McDaniel said he has to earn his chance to play.

“One thing that you have to do on this team is you have to earn the privilege to play with a group of guys on the only place that matters, and that’s grass,” said McDaniel, via NFL.com.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle praised Claypool’s size as a receiver and is excited to see him play.

“I told him, he looks like a freaking machine moving out there,” Waddle said. “He’s got a big frame, that’s one thing that stands out. For his size, he is picking them up and putting them down, so I’m excited to see him play.”

As for what he needs to do to get playing time, Claypool said he needs to continue being a good teammate and opportunities will come his way.

“I think I just (will) be the same person I’ve been in terms of being a teammate,” Claypool said. “I know I’m a good teammate. I don’t have to do anything extra to like — don’t have to do too much to try and prove that. Just be myself, and I’m excited about being around a new group of guys and showing them what I can do.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel shot down speculation that WR Chase Claypool could get reps at tight end: “He’s a wide receiver.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)