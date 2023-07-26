AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Quinnen Williams, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott told reporters on Wednesday they’re in a “good spot” with WR Stefon Diggs following the situation that occurred this summer.

“We’re in a good spot,” McDermott said, via Alex Brasky of the Batavia Daily News. “Stef is ready to practice. He is in the locker room right now. . . . We’re in a good spot. As far as the team is concerned, we have a lot of work to do. I think that’s really our focus and it should be our focus. About the team and making sure we’re putting the work out here that we need to put in.”

Jets

One of the concerns NFL teams always have about signing players to big-money deals, particularly coming off of rookie contracts, is whether they’ll let up once they’ve secured a massive payday. Jets DT Quinnen Williams wanted to provide reassurances, though, that that wouldn’t be the case for him after his four-year, $96 million extension.

“One of my coaches always told me, ‘Money makes a person who he already is,’” Williams said via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “So if you are a bad person, you are going to be a rich bad person, and if you are a good person, you are going to be a rich good person.

“I feel like I’m a good person and a good athlete, and do all I can do on the field and off the field. My main thing is not the money, but leaving a legacy.”

Williams said he and his agent were less concerned about his rank among defensive tackles in terms of salary — $24 million a year is second right now but $7 million behind Rams DT Aaron Donald at the top of the market and just a little above other defensive tackles who signed this offseason.

“It wasn’t important at all,” Williams said. “We just wanted what I deserve when it came down to the facts, the production, and different things. Thank the Jets organization, Woody [Johnson] and Joe [Douglas}, they really believed in me. They really see the potential that I can become one of the best D-tackles in the league. They basically invested in my life and my family to … take this organization to the next level.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick responded in a typical fashion when asked about the team not landing WR DeAndre Hopkins.

“We talked to a number of players from the middle of June until now,” Belichick said in his press conference. “[We’ll] talk to other players now. So, there’s a lot of roster movement this time of year. It’s like hundreds of other players we deal with over the course of the year. We have so many roster spots, some sign here, some sign somewhere else. When there’s an agreement, there’s an agreement. When there’s not, there’s 31 other teams.”