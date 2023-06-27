AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

The Bills have said the situation with WR Stefon Diggs is resolved after the former All-Pro receiver’s absence from the first day of minicamp practice. That hasn’t stopped the speculation about what the issue between the two sides is and whether it’s truly put to rest, however. Former NFL QB and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin shared what he says is an informed take on the matter, and relays that the heart of the conflict is between Diggs and QB Josh Allen. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio points out Griffin and Diggs share the same agent, per NFLPA records.

“So I’ve talked with people close to the situation, and really what it boils down to is in that last game against the Bengals, Diggs was the most targeted receiver in that game,” Griffin said in an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, via SB Nation’s Dadio Makdook. “I think he had 10 targets in that game. But when they were down 17, they had a 10-play drive that ended in a turnover on downs. And Diggs only got one ball thrown his way. So you would think that a player of his caliber with the relationship that he has with Josh Allen, in those moments, he would look to him more often, more often. And that didn’t happen. I think that was something that why we saw Diggs hold his hands up looking at Josh on the sideline when they had the little tiff that was shown on TV.”

This echoes some other reports about Diggs being frustrated with his role in the offense and the inability of the Bills to get over the hump in the AFC. Diggs led the team and was fifth in the entire NFL with 154 targets last season, so complaining about not getting the ball enough does feel a bit like the cliche diva wide receiver. But Griffin went on to say the way the team handled Diggs’ frustrations was a point of tension, too.

“Diggs does get targeted by Josh Allen, a lot, a lot more than anybody else on the football field,” Griffin said. “I think this really just came to a head in that playoff game, because in that moment, if it was handled differently, when Diggs had his emotional outburst on the sidelines, if that was handled differently by Josh Allen and the team, I think we wouldn’t be talking about this today. But it wasn’t, you know… they kind of ignored him. And there was a whole scene after that game. I think that has led to some of these rumblings throughout the offseason. In an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says nobody will spell the whole situation with Diggs out, but what he does know is Diggs was unhappy after the season-ending loss to the Bengals and it seems that what happened on the field played a part in it.

Fowler adds he was told this offseason Allen and Diggs needed to have a “meaningful conversation” this offseason and he believes that happened at minicamp.

He mentions the two sides were in the midst of having conversations and some things were still unresolved when HC Sean McDermott gave his comments the first day that sparked things from simmering behind the scenes to playing out in full view. However, Fowler says he was told adamantly that Diggs would not have returned for the rest of minicamp if he didn’t feel like progress had been made to resolve things. The Bills fully expect Diggs to report for training camp and consider this matter resolved.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he spoke with WR Erik Ezukanma about his opportunity to gain a significant role in the team’s offense in 2023.

“I challenged him – I was on the phone with him before this offseason, just checking in on how he was doing just knowing that it was going to be a big year,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “You go zero to 60. You know, he did get active at the very end of the season, but for the most part, it almost feels like a redshirt year for him. Which it’s not. You have to learn a ton and he knew that we have a very talented receiving corps. So he had no – all those learning lumps that really every rookie incurs, but specifically wide receivers that are hearing huddles for the first time. He knew he’s was going to have to be on his stuff at not just one but multiple positions. And he’s probably made the biggest gains from last year to this year and ownership of the offense. So what that does; that allows him the opportunity to try to carve out a specific role for himself because otherwise he wouldn’t have a shot. There’s too many – specifically the receiving corps that he’s practicing within is competitive and deep with bona fide NFL players that I’ve been around so the challenge is real, but he’s put himself in a position to really compete for opportunities which is – I’m happy for him as it stands and moving forward I can’t wait to see what he does.”

Jets

Jets S Jordan Whitehead compared his current situation in New York to when he was with the Buccaneers from 2018-2021.

“It was kind of the same situation I fell into when I was with the Bucs,” Whitehead said, via Jack Bell of the team’s site. “We had a great defense the year before and we just needed one piece that was missing. I tell the guys it’s kind of like déjà vu for me. I let everyone know that we have to have the right group.”

Regarding Aaron Rodgers, Whitehead thinks the veteran quarterback is helping the development of their defensive backs.

“On the field, he’s making us better, we’re getting the best we can get,” Whitehead said. “He’s making us checkdown and communicate on another level. In the locker room you see and hear him. He’s a funny character. He’s a good guy, open to everything. A real great guy.”

Whitehead thinks his first season with the Jets went well and thinks their defense will be even better in 2023.

“It was a great season, a great learning experience being in a new system and playing with new guys,” Whitehead said. “D.J. [Reed], Sauce, Michael Carter. It was a great time with the cornerbacks, who made my job easier. I’m really, really … I’m ready for the guys, Sauce is not a rookie anymore. It’s a more veteran group.”